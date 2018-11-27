New Hyundai Santro gets over 38,500 bookings in a month

Bollywood actor and Hyundai Motor India ambassador Shah Rukh Khan poses for photos at the launch of the new Santro. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Monday said it has received over 38,500 bookings for all new Santro in just over a month since its launch in the country. The automaker said AMT (automated manual transmission) and CNG versions accounted for 30 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively of the total bookings. “The all new Santro is a true expression of Hyundai brand in India...we are overwhelmed with the positive customer response and strong appreciation of the model,” Hyundai Motor India Ltd MD and CEO Y K Koo said in a statement. The company had launched the model on October 23. Developed on a new K1 platform, the new Santro is bigger, wider and more spacious than the previous version.

It comes with various new features including rear parking camera, voice recognition, rear AC vents and eco coating technology, among others. It also offers a touch screen audio video system, remote keyless entry and rear defogger, among others.

The car also comes with various safety features including, airbags, ABS with EBD impact sensing auto door unlock, rear parking senors, speed sensing auto door lock.

As per the company, the petrol manual and AMT versions of the hatchback would return a fuel efficiency of 20.3 km per litre while the CNG trims would cover 30.48 km per one kg.

The earlier version of the car offered a fuel efficiency of 17.9 km per litre.

The Santro was first rolled out from Hyundai’s Chennai plant in September 1998 and the brand was the mainstay of the company in the Indian car market.

Over 18.6 lakh units of Santro have been sold globally till date.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)