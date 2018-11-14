Gautam Singhania steps down as Raymond chairman

Gautam Singhania (in pic) had been in the news for his legal battle with father Vijaypat Singhania over the family home JK House

New Delhi: Gautam Singhania has stepped down from the position of the chairman of Raymond Apparel Ltd, the company informed the BSE on Wednesday.

The board appointed Nirvik Singh as non-executive chairman of the company and inducted Anshu Sarin and Gautam Trivedi as members.

Nirvik Singh, a 27-year marketing and communication industry veteran, is currently the chairman and CEO, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa of Grey Group Asia Pacific.

Commenting on the appointments, Gautam Singhania said: “I have always believed in setting the highest standard of governance and have always advocated to run the business professionally. I am delighted that Nirvik Singh has been appointed as the non-executive chairman of Raymond Apparel Limited and I am sure that the company will benefit tremendously under his able leadership. I also welcome Anshu Sarin and Gautam Trivedi as new board members of Raymond Apparel Limited.”

Gautam Singhania had been in the news for his legal battle with father Vijaypat Singhania over the family home JK House.

According to reports, Raymond group’s Vijaypat Singhania was removed from his position as chairman emeritus last month after he wrote to the company secretary and the board complaining that he was not kept informed of the company’s meetings.