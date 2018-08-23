Dr Reddy’s Labs gets EIR from USFDA for Srikakulam unit
Dr Reddy’s Labs says it has received an EIR from the USFDA for its Srikakulam facility in Andhra Pradesh, indicating closure of the audit
Last Published: Thu, Aug 23 2018. 04 24 PM IST
New Delhi: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Thursday said that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Srikakulam facility in Andhra Pradesh.
The Srikakulam unit manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The EIR from USFDA indicates closure of the audit of the plant, Dr Reddy’s Labs said in a BSE filing.
In an earlier filing on 2 June, the company had said that the audit of the Srikakulam plant (SEZ) by USFDA had been completed with no observations. Shares of Dr Reddy’s Labs closed 2.16% up at Rs 2,464.60 per scrip on BSE.
First Published: Thu, Aug 23 2018. 04 24 PM IST
More From Companies »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Meet the people helping Tim Cook run Apple
- Are we ready for the AI driven precision healthcare revolution?
- Chanda Kochhar wants to be reappointed on ICICI Securities board
- Hidesign opens store in Sarajevo, Bosnia; targets ₹200 crore turnover this year
- Gold prices edge lower after rising for three days, silver follows
Mark to Market »
- Will paint makers take a hit to avoid GST anti-profiteering clause?
- Kerala floods impact: Cement demand, prices to take a hit
- Nestle India: Noodles good, coffee better in first half of 2018
- How GDP new series changes the picture of Indian economy
- India oil import costs set to rise as Iran US sanctions kick in