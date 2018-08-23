 Dr Reddy’s Labs gets EIR from USFDA for Srikakulam unit - Livemint
Dr Reddy’s Labs gets EIR from USFDA for Srikakulam unit

Dr Reddy’s Labs says it has received an EIR from the USFDA for its Srikakulam facility in Andhra Pradesh, indicating closure of the audit

Last Published: Thu, Aug 23 2018. 04 24 PM IST
PTI
Shares of Dr Reddy’s Labs closed 2.16% up at Rs 2,464.60 per scrip on BSE. Photo: Mint
Shares of Dr Reddy's Labs closed 2.16% up at Rs 2,464.60 per scrip on BSE. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Thursday said that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Srikakulam facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The Srikakulam unit manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The EIR from USFDA indicates closure of the audit of the plant, Dr Reddy’s Labs said in a BSE filing.

In an earlier filing on 2 June, the company had said that the audit of the Srikakulam plant (SEZ) by USFDA had been completed with no observations. Shares of Dr Reddy’s Labs closed 2.16% up at Rs 2,464.60 per scrip on BSE.

First Published: Thu, Aug 23 2018. 04 24 PM IST
