Jet Airways offers discount on domestic, international flights

Jet Airways is offering a 25% discount on the base fare in Premiere and up to 15% on the base fare in Economy on domestic flights. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: In order to attract customers, airlines are offering discounts on domestic and international flights. Jet Airways is offering a discount on domestic and international flight tickets under its scheme called ‘Your Next Vacation Awaits’, said the airline on its official website jetairways.com.

The airline is offering a 25% discount on the base fare in Premiere and up to 15% on the base fare in Economy on domestic flights. A discount of Rs 1,000 is applicable on the base fare in Economy and a discount of Rs 2,500 is applicable on the base fare in Premiere for travel to international destinations.

The offer is valid till 31 July 2018. The discount can be availed only when Visa cards issued in India are used to purchase tickets and the applicable promo code is entered.

Jet Airways’ ‘Book Early. Save More’ offer

In Jet Airways’ ‘Book Early. Save More’ offer, all inclusive one-way fares in Première start at Rs 8,620. The fares are applicable on one-way tickets in Première on select flights within India operated by Jet Airways. The tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior to departure.

The airline is also offering a flat 10% off on return flights within India. This offer is available only on jetairways.com and on the mobile app. The 10% discount is applicable on the base fares in Première and Economy for return journeys only and is valid till 30 September 2018. Travel must commence and the entire journey must be completed on or before 30 September 2018. Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior to departure.

AirAsia is also offering up to 40% off on domestic and international flights. For this offer, tickets must be booked till 5 August for a travel period between 31 July to 30 November 2018.