P.V. Sindhu to endorse PepsiCo’s sports drink Gatorade

New Delhi: Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest man to date, has endorsed it. So did Argentine professional footballer Lionel Messi, American tennis star Serena Williams and Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

Finally, here’s an Indian joining the club. P.V. Sindhu, the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal, will officially endorse Gatorade, a sports drink sold by American food and beverage maker PepsiCo Inc, the firm’s local entity PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd said in a statement on Monday.

PepsiCo launched Gatorade in India in 2004, but this is the first time it has hired an Indian to endorse the brand in India.

According to the company statement, Gatorade is the official sports drink of the Indian cricket team, FC Barcelona, and some of the world’s best sports leagues including UEFA Champions League (an annual continental club football competition organised by the Union of European Football Associations), NBA (National Basketball Association, a major professional basketball league in North America), NHL (National Hockey League in the US and Canada), NFL (National Football League, a professional football league in America), and the Professional Golf Association.

“The move is a reiteration of PepsiCo India’s commitment towards dialing up the communication on the benefits of its healthier food and beverage offerings to consumers,” PepsiCo said in its statement. The company will run a digital campaigns featuring P.V. Sindhu in India in the coming weeks.

PepsiCo declined to comment on how much it will be paying Sindhu for the endorsements and the money it plans to spend on promotions of the sports drink. Sindhu had, by end of 2016, signed six brands for endorsements for Rs7.5 crore, according to a 16 March report by GroupM ESP, the sports and entertainment arm of media buying agency GroupM, and sports business news company SportzPower.