Hollywood trumps Bollywood over the weekend yet again

Cast member Tom Hardy and writer Kelly Marcel attend the premiere for the movie ‘Venom’ in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 1. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Marvel’s new superhero film Venom has continued the trend of Hollywood beating Bollywood in its own territory this year. The Tom Hardy-starrer made Rs 15.50 crore over its opening weekend, compared to the Rs 14.35 crore and Rs. 6.75 crore earned, respectively, by the two Hindi releases—crime thriller Andhadhun and romantic film Loveyatri. Trade website Box Office India reported an impressive opening for Venom as early as Friday when the Ruben Fleischer directed film registered 25-30% occupancy compared to the 10% figures for the two Bollywood releases.

“The return of 3D (after a short gap) has brought people to the cinemas in big numbers today. Hope people realise that sometimes, just telling a tale is not enough. You need to offer an experience to get people to buy a ticket,” tweeted film distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi about the Hollywood flick.

The film that features Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott alongside Hardy is based on a Marvel Comics character of the same name. The protagonist that made its cinematic debut in Spider-Man 3 (2007) gains superpowers after being bound to an alien symbiote whose species plans to invade Earth in the latest film. The film has grossed $205 million worldwide, including $80 million domestically in the United States.

To be sure, Venom is the latest example of the fact that Hollywood has been beating Bollywood at its own game this year. Marvel’s older superhero flick Avengers: Infinity War emerged as the highest Hollywood grosser ever in the country with lifetime collections of Rs 227.43 crore after its release in April this year.

Other Hollywood hits this year include gothic supernatural flick The Nun that made Rs. 46.46 crore, science fiction adventure film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom that collected Rs. 82.60 crore, Marvel’s superhero films Black Panther and Deadpool 2 that earned Rs 52.53 crore and Rs 58.08 crore, respectively and Tom Cruise’s action film Mission: Impossible- Fallout that had collected Rs 80.20 crore.

According to a media and entertainment industry report brought out by lobby group Ficci along with consulting firm EY, the box office collections of Hollywood, inclusive of all regional language dubbed versions, totaled Rs. 8.01 billion in 2017 as against Rs. 7.95 billion in 2016, comprising 13% of the overall movie box office in the country.