‘Omerta’, ‘102 Not Out’ new offerings as ‘Avengers’ powers through

New Delhi: Following the phenomenal success of Marvel’s superhero flick Avengers: Infinity War that released last week, there are no new Hollywood offerings in theatres this Friday.

Hansal Mehta’s biographical crime drama Omerta starring Rajkummar Rao is a surprisingly passion-less, rote incident-by-incident telling of the story of a man who is part of one of the most shameful chapters in India’s terror history, says The Indian Express. It gives no insight into Omar’s descent into radicalization, unless one can count scenes with his despairing father, that are too well-constructed. Rao tries his best, but the strain of being the only person who matters in the film, with an English accent that slips, soars, slides, strains and, sometimes, simply gives up, doesn’t help.

NDTV is more impressed, calling it a riveting, if not nail-biting, character-driven thriller that does not bank upon the established devices of the genre. It employs a judicious, subtle blend of real-life events and dashes of dramatic license to probe the radicalization of a young Pakistani-origin British national. The Omerta plot does not deliver big surprises. It presents, in a detached, deadpan, docu-drama style, the circumstances in which the dreaded terrorist executed his plans.

Umesh Shukla’s comedy drama 102 Not Out starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor creates an intimate world in which the obvious tropes do pop up, says Firstpost. The pitch is often too loud for film and, with the staging of some scenes, the goings-on occasionally feel more suitable for theatre than for the big screen. In methodically getting to its loaded ending, the script does get emotionally manipulative and even at 102 minutes, it feels like it is wandering around aimlessly.

The film doesn’t come across as the right project to get these stalwarts together, says Khaleej Times. While 102 Not Out might have been a great script for a play and clicked wonderfully with a live audience, it falls flat as a film. While the two actors coming together promises much, the comedy drama dwarfs in terms of delivery. It is a wasted opportunity and hopefully, we shall see the duo together in a better project soon.

In the south, Telugu action drama Naa Peru Surya - Naa Illu India starring Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel directed by Vakkantham Vamsi has a decent first half but falters in the second, says hansindia. While Arjun’s performance is commendable, the narrative doesn’t engage enough.

A few releases this week haven’t elicited any reviews yet. These include Tamil horror comedy Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu, Kannada film Kichchu, Malayalam satirical drama Ee.Ma.Yau, Marathi romantic comedy Vantas and Punjabi drama Daana Paani.