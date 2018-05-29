Captain America, Black Widow have bigger role in ‘Infinity War’ sequel

Avengers 4, which is scheduled to be released next year, is touted to be the final chapter for the ensemble cast of superhero favourites. Photo: Reuters

New York: Fans will get to see more of Captain America and Black Widow in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War sequel, say scriptwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Speaking to The New York Times, the duo revealed that the two characters—played by Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson—will ‘’have a much bigger role to play in that second film’’, after mainly being seen defending earth in the first one. ‘’We gave ourselves license to pay off later,” McFeely added.

The comments on the future of the series come after it was suggested that Marvel Studios could launch a new Avengers franchise.

Avengers 4, which is scheduled to be released next year, is touted to be the final chapter for the ensemble cast of superhero favourites, but Disney CEO Bob Iger has teased that it might not be the end of an era.

“We meet on a regular basis with our Marvel team, and we’ve plotted out Marvel movies that will take us well into the next decade. I’m guessing we will try our hand at what I’ll call a new franchise beyond Avengers, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t see more Avengers down the road. We just haven’t made any announcements about that,” Iger told the Hollywood Reporter.