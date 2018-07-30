Ten regional film stars and their Bollywood debuts

A still from ‘Soorma’.

New Delhi: Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan makes his Hindi film debut in slice-of-life comedy Karwaan that releases this week. A look at regional film stars who made forays into Bollywood over the years and how they fared.

Kamal Haasan: Haasan ventured into Bollywood with K.Balachander’s romantic tragedy Ek Duje Ke Liye (1981), a remake of his own Telugu movie Maro Charitra (1978). It made Rs. 10 crore in box office collections. He is also remembered for films like Saagar and Chachi 420.

Rajinikanth: The superstar made his Hindi film debut with T. Rama Rao’s Andha Kanoon (1983) alongside Hema Malini which made Rs. 5 crore at the box office. He also played supporting roles in films such as Hum, Khoon Ka Karz, and Phool Bane Angaray.

Prosenjit Chatterjee: The Bengali superstar first appeared in Dvaid Dhawan directed film Aandhiyan (1990). He has also been seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s crime thriller Shanghai (2012).

Mohanlal: The Malayalam film star made his Hindi debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s crime thriller Company (2002) that earned Rs. 13 crore at the box office. He has also been seen in Varma’s Aag (2007) and action thriller Tezz (2012).

Siddharth: The actor who predominantly works in Tamil cinema was first seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti (2005) that made Rs. 53 crore in box office collections. Since then, he has appeared in films like Striker (2010) and Chashme Baddoor (2013).

Vikram: The Tamil movie actor was introduced to Bollywood with Mani Ratnam’s Raavan (2010) that earned Rs. 28 crore. He was also seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s crime drama David (2013).

Rana Dagubatti: The Telugu movie actor and producer made his Hindi film debut with crime thriller Dum Maaro Dum (2011) that made Rs. 31 crore at the box office. He has since then been best remembered for war epic franchise Baahubali.

Dhanush: Tamil film actor Dhanush made his Bollywood debut in director Aanand L. Rai’s romantic drama Raanjhana (2013) that made Rs. 61 crore at the box office. He was also seen in R.Balki’s Shamitabh (2015) alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Jisshu Sengupta: The Bengali actor was seen in Shoojit Sarkar’s Piku (2015). The film co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan earned Rs. 78 crore.

Diljit Dosanjh: The Punjabi actor and singer made his Hindi debut with social drama Udta Punjab (2016) that earned Rs. 58 crore. He has also been seen in films like Phillauri (2017) and most recently, Soorma (2018).

All figures have been sourced from movie website Box Office India.