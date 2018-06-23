Cannes Lions 2018: India brings home 21 metals and 2 Grand Prix

A scene from Savlon’s ‘Healthy Hands Chalksticks’ campaign video.

New Delhi: India created history on the last day of the annual global Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity by picking up a second Grand Prix, the highest award at the festival in a year. Advertising agency Ogilvy India bagged a Grand Prix in the Creative Effectiveness Lions category for its ‘Healthy Hands Chalksticks’ for ITC Ltd owned soap brand Savlon. The objective of the campaign was to introduce young children in rural India to the habit of washing hands with soap before meals

The first Grand Prix was won by TBWA\India for ‘Blink to Speak’ campaign.

This is the first time India has bagged two Grand Prix in a year. On the last day, Indian agencies also bagged three Lions across innovation and creative effectiveness categories taking country’s overall tally to 21 metals.

With the final day metals, India’s winning spree at Cannes Lions stood at 21 metals, including two Grand Prix, four Gold, six Silver and nine Bronze Lions. Last year, India won a record total of 40 metals including a Grand Prix.

In the Glass Lion for Change category, FCB India’s Sindoor Khela No Conditions Apply campaign for English daily The Times of India bagged a Gold.

“With this Glass Lion win, FCB’s campaign for TOI is now one of the most awarded Indian campaigns globally. This Glass Lion is a testimony to our deep belief that behaviour change lies at the very foundation of advertising effectiveness. Through this campaign we changed a 400-year-old tradition of discrimination into a new tradition of sisterhood,” said Rohit Ohri, group chairman and chief executive, FCB India.

The campaign questioned the age-old tradition followed during the last day of Durga Puja where only married women are allowed to play with sindoor (vermilion). Through the campaign, the message of inclusivity was given by allowing widows and transgenders to participate in the sindoor khela ceremony.

Meanwhile, Cheil Worldwide India’s CSR campaign ‘Samsung Technical School - Seema Nagar’ won a Silver Glass Lion for change. The campaign focuses on the real life story of Seema Nagar, the trials and tribulations she goes through before entering Samsung Technical School and how it enables her to dream big.

The agency Bronze Innovation Lion for Good Vibes project.

“I am very proud of our wins at Cannes Lions 2018. Both wins, a Silver Glass Lion for Samsung Technical School – Seema Nagar campaign and Bronze Innovation Lion for Good Vibes Project are a testament of the great and impactful work we are doing for our clients and society as a whole. Winning for real work has made it even more rewarding,” said Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, chief creative officer, Cheil WW India.

BBDO India’s campaign ‘Stand By Tough Moms’ for SC Johnson’s All Out has bagged a Bronze Lion.

The three Indian shortlists in Sustainable Development category could not converted into a metal. India had no show in the Titanium and Film Lions winners of these categories were announced on the last day of the festival.

Meanwhile, it was a proud moment for India when Ogilvy’s old hand chief creative officer Piyush Pandey along with brother and noted ad filmmaker of Corcoise Films Prasoon Pandey were honoured with this year’s Lion of St. Mark award for outstanding contributions to the industry. The duo became the first Asians to be felicitated with the honour.