Sridevi’s death due to accidental drowning: Dubai police

Dubai: Bollywood actor Sridevi died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness, the Dubai government said on Monday, giving a dramatic twist to her sudden death that has stunned legions of fans and industry colleagues.

The Dubai government said in a tweet that the police have transferred the case to the Dubai Public Prosecution which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.

“Following the completion of post mortem analysis, Dubai police headquarters today stated that the death of the Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness,” the Dubai government’s media office said on Twitter.

It is not clear what caused Sridevi, 54, to lose consciousness, and whether the initial report of her death due to cardiac arrest still holds. Her death, which was first reported at around 3AM on Sunday in India, sent shock waves across the country with those who knew her at a loss to explain how she could have suffered cardiac arrest at such a young age. The latest report of accidental drowning only deepens the mystery surrounding her death.

Sridevi’s family has not commented beyond their initial statement on Sunday to announce the death, and has requested the media to not contact them as they deal with the tragedy. Sridevi is survived by her husband, film-maker Boney Kapoor and two daughters Jahnvi and Khushi.

The Dubai-based Gulf News said in a report that the actor was under the influence of alcohol. She fell into the bathtub and drowned, it added. However, this could not be independently confirmed. Gulf News also attached a copy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government’s forensic report on its Twitter handle. The report, citing accidental drowning as the cause of death, has a stamp of the “Ministry of Health UAE” and the director of preventive medicine, Dubai, Dr. Sami Wadie.

The report mentions the actor’s full name, “Sreedevi Boney Kapoor Ayyappan”, her passport number, date of the incident (24 February 2018) and cause of death. “The investigation is still going on to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident as the forensic report only says that she drowned,” Gulf News quoted an official as saying.

Her body has been sent for embalming, the newspaper said. It is not clear when the body will be brought back to India.

In Mumbai, many Bollywood celebrities visited the home of actor Anil Kapoor, the brother of Boney Kapoor. Sridevi’s two daughters, Khushi and Jahnvi are staying at the house. At Kapoor’s house, police have increased security and cordoned off the area to keep fans at a distance.