Ten popular Bollywood rehashed songs

A still from the Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Baaghi 2’.

New Delhi: Last week, Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 2 came out with a rehashed version of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic 1988 song Ek do teen to extreme backlash on social media. While Bollywood has more than embraced the trend of rehashing old popular songs, adopting the strategy is there in almost every film nowadays. Here are 10 numbers that broke the clutter and emerged more popular than most others.

1. Kaala chashma: The superhit dance number picturized on Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif is a reworked version of early 2000s Bhangra pop hit Tenu kaala chashma jajta ve by Punjabi singer Amar Arshi. The new song was part of director Nitya Mehra’s romantic drama Baar Baar Dekho and featured vocals by Baadshah, Neha Kakkar and Amar Arshi.

2. Humma humma: The Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor song was originally picturized on Manisha Koirala and Arvind Swamy in Mani Ratnam’s Bombay (1995) and sung by A.R. Rahman, Suresh Peters and Swarnalatha. The Rahman creation was later featured in Shaad Ali’s OK Jaanu (2017) and sung by Baadhshah, Jubin Nautiyal and Shashaa Tirupati.

3. Samjhawan: For his Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Karan Johar bought rights to the original hit song Main Tenu Samjhawan, which was sung by Pakistani singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Farah Anwar in the Punjabi film Virsa. The new song was recreated by Sharib-Toshi and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

4. Laila main Laila: The Raees song sung by Pavni Pandey and picturized on Sunny Leone was originally created by composers Kalyanji-Anandji for Zeenat Aman for 1980 film Qurbani. It was sung by Amit Kumar and Kanchan.

5. Har kisi ko nahi milta: Featured in Akshay Kumar-starrer Boss, the song was originally picturized on Sridevi in Jaanbaaz (1986). The old song was rendered by Manhar Udhas and Sadhana Sargam and composed by Kalyanji-Anandji and the new version was sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan.

6. Tamma tamma again: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania featured a Baadshah remix of the Anuradha Paudwal and Bappi Lahiri song originally picturized on Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in Thanedaar (1990).

7. Hungama ho gaya: Arijit Singh added vocals to the Asha Bhosle song originally composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal for Anhonee (1973). The new song was rehashed by Amit Trivedi for Kangana Ranaut’s Queen (2014).

8. Parda parda: Sunidhi Chauhan and Rana Mazumdar rendered a remix version of the iconic song for crime drama Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai (2010). It was adapted from the popular Rajesh Khanna song from Apna Desh (1972).

9. Jaata kahan hai deewane: Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet (2015) featured a rehashed version of the Geeta Dutt song from C.I.D (1956). The new version was given a spin by Suman Sridhar for composer Amit Trivedi.

10. Dheere dheere se: The Kumar Sanu song from Aashiqui (1990) was adapted by Honey Singh for a music video featuring Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor.