Boxer Mary Kom to endorse Nestlé’s dairy whitener brand Everyday

New Delhi: Swiss packaged consumer goods maker’s Indian arm, Nestlé India Ltd, on Monday said that it has appointed boxing champion Mary Kom and her husband Karong Onkholer Kom as brand ambassadors for milk powder brand Everyday.

Mary Kom, who won a record sixth World Boxing Championship in New Delhi in November, will feature in an integrated advertising campaign of Nestlé Everyday along with her husband. Kom was adjudged the best pugilist of the 10th World Women’s Boxing Championships. A five-time World Amateur Boxing champion from India and the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the six world championships, Kom currently endorses healthcare brand Herbalife and state-run telecom firm BSNL.

“We are delighted to associate with World Champions Mary Kom and Karong Onkholer Kom who are a source of inspiration to the entire nation. Just like Nestlé Everyday has maintained its legacy of delivering unique taste for years , our new brand ambassadors have made India proud for a record sixth time. We are happy to kick off this exciting partnership with them,” said Arvind Bhandari, general manager - dairy, Nestlé India in a statement.

The dairy whitener brand has been associated with multiple celebrities, including actors Rahul Bose, Raima Sen, Nimrat Kaur and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

With a presence across the country and eight manufacturing facilities, Nestle India offers a variety of products across categories. It sells several chocolate brands, including KitKat, Munch, Milkybar and Bar One. Its milk products and nutrition category offers Everyday and A+ Greek yoghurt. It has a presence in the coffee and ready-to-drink category through the brand Nescafe. It also retails ready-to-cook noodles and ketchup under the brand Maggi as well as milk powder Everyday.