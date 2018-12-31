‘Simmba’ looks at huge opening weekend at box office

Simmba emerged as Ranveer Singh’s highest opening day earner.

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh’s action comedy Simmba has helped end the year on a grand note for Bollywood. With final figures still trickling in, the estimated opening weekend business of the film is around Rs. 76 crore. Trade website Box Office India said the film made about Rs. 20.50 crore on Friday and collections grew to Rs. 23.75 crore and Rs. 31 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

“Simmba gathered momentum during the course of the (opening) day, with evening and night shows supporting the film. Emerges as Ranveer Singh’s biggest opening day,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh about the film that clocked in a screen count of 4,020 in India alone.

Trade experts say the Mumbai territory is leading the collections, bringing in about Rs. 13 crore. Gujarat and east Punjab are next in line, with Rs 4 crore and Rs 2.50 crore on Sunday alone.

To be sure, Ranveer Singh who started the year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period saga Padmaavat raking in more than Rs. 282 crore in lifetime net domestic collections, seems to be ending it on a roll too. However, the Rohit Shetty directed film emerged as the actor’s highest opening day earner, beating Padmaavat (Rs. 19 crore), Gunday (Rs. 16.12 crore), Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (Rs. 16 crore) and Bajirao Mastani (Rs. 12.80 crore).

The film has also sprung a surprise overseas, traditionally markets that don’t take to mass commercial films. In USA and Canada, the film had made $1.07 million, $1.3 million in the UAE and GCC, $217,000 in the UK, $300,000 in Australia and Fiji and $580,000 in the rest of the world taking its two-day total to Rs. 24.22 crore. The film has already beaten the collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero in Canada and the US.

Simmba is also director Rohit Shetty’s highest opening day earner in Australia, with its A$ 180,253 day one earnings beating Golmaal Again (A$ 66,990), Dilwale (A$ 143,352), Singham Returns (A$ 39,611) and Chennai Express (A$ 38,315).

The ultimate test for the film begins later this week though as the holiday period gets over and ticket prices are expected to be brought down.