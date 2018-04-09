Grey Group India’s CMD Sunil Lulla steps down

A WPP-owned firm, Grey offers advertising, digital and experiential services to brands across its offices in Mumbai, Gurgaon and Bengaluru.

New Delhi: Sunil Lulla, the chairman and managing director, Grey Group India on Monday stepped down from his position to pursue other opportunities, the advertising agency said in a statement.

Yashaswini Samat has been promoted to take on Lulla’s role. She is the managing director and executive vice president at the agency who has been leading Grey’s biggest client, P&G for the AMEA (Asia, Middle East and Africa) and Greater China region. Based in Mumbai, Samat will work closely with Nirvik Singh, chairman and chief executive, Grey Group Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

An advertising old hand, Lulla was with the Grey Group since 2014 and was instrumental in making the group into the formidable player in the Indian advertising industry.

A Grey veteran of 25 years, Samat joined the agency as an account director on the shampoo brand Pantene. She has worked in multiple markets, driving integrated strategies and communication plans for big brands as well as a range of P&G brands. She has led and mentored large teams across different geographies (Europe, Asia and North America), diverse disciplines and cultures. Before moving back to Asia, she was the global brand agency leader for Pantene based out of New York.

A WPP-owned firm, Grey offers advertising, digital and experiential services to brands across its offices in Mumbai, Gurgaon and Bengaluru. In India, it handles clients such as Britannia Industries, apparel and textile maker Raymond, drugmaker Cipla Ltd, Dell, chocolate maker Ferrero Rocher, GlaxoSmithKline, ITC Ltd, Procter & Gamble and Swedish car maker Volvo Car Corp among others.