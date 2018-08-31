Friday Film Wrap: ‘Stree,’ ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’ hit screens

A still of ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’.

New Delhi: Horror comedy Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor directed by Amar Kaushik is a zany supernatural parable that is both strongly feminist and uproariously funny, says NDTV. Kaushik’s self-assured first feature, delivers shocks and laughs in equal measure. Despite its repeated to-ing and fro-ing between conflicting tones, the horror comedy glides along a firm and steady arc almost all through its runtime of two hours and a bit.

Stree’s premise is a cracker, says The Indian Express, leaving you grinning in the dark. But the execution comes off a tad clunky: subversion in a film willing to embrace its silliness can be very effective, but it can get diluted if your messaging is mixed. Stree is enjoyable for the most part. Kapoor’s part is a bit risible, but she has some breathy moments with Rao.

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se directed by Navaniat Singh starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol sure bears the hallmarks of a loud comedy, but loses much of its steam in the second half, says The Times Of India and culminates into a predictable climax. If you’re a diehard Deol fan, you’ll sure find a reason to watch this film. Dharmendra clearly leads this fun pack with his boisterous charm. Sunny Deol comes a close second with his punches that are not comical, but lethal enough for the bad guys. Bobby Deol gets maximum screenspace, but sadly his character is riddled with repetitive humour.

For the Hollywood fans, American thriller Searching directed by Aneesh Chaganty starring John Cho and Debra Messing comes to India this week. Vox calls it an excellent conversation starter but a less effective movie. An ambitious, well-executed premise, a fabulous turn from Cho — who’s onscreen nearly the entire time — and a compelling, extremely timely meditation on the role of the Internet in our lives are all positives that are nearly upended by the movie’s weak plot and over-the-top resolution.

Searching starts feeling more like a conventional suspense film once the deep probe for information on the internet is over and the film enters real time and a possible resolution, says The Hollywood Reporter; there are a lot of present-tense cutaways to TV coverage and a reliance upon surveillance coverage cameras. By this time, too, some of the novelty has also begun to wear off, but there are a couple of good twists in a plot that’s pretty solid strictly from a crime story point of view. In all respects, what Chaganty and his team have pulled off here is something both novel and accomplished.

Tamil thriller Imaikkaa Nodigal directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu starring Nayanthara, Atharvaa, Raashi Khanna and Anurag Kashyap stays true to its genre, though the entire duration should have been trimmed to make it a better product, says The Times Of India. Apart from a few make-believe scenes, the director manages to keep the twists unpredictable and the thrill factor engaging till the end.

Tamil thriller drama Aaruthra directed by and starring Pa.Vijay is a revenge flick, which has ample emotions, more than adequate preaching, over-the-top action, partly-convincing heroism and a message says The Times Of India. Unfortunately the messages look good on paper, but the execution falls flat.

Telugu romantic comedy Nartanasala directed by Srinivas Chakravarthi starring Naga Shaurya and Kashmira is riddled with humour that lacks bite, says The Hindu. Shaurya’s attempt to embody an unconventional role, though commendable, fails because the script lacks potential; it neither moves you nor makes you laugh.

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Telugu black comedy CoCo Kokila, Marathi drama thriller Savita Damodar Paranjpye, Marathi drama thriller Tc Gn: Take Care Good Night, Punjabi comedy Mar Gaye Oye Loko, Bengali horror thriller Flat no 609 and Bengali romantic drama Tui Sudhu Amar.