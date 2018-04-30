Ten upcoming Marvel movies

A still from ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Marvel’s superhero film Avengers: Infinity War opened to Rs31.30 crore last Friday, the highest first day earnings for a Hollywood film in India. But the potential blockbuster is only the first of a bunch of films the studio has lined up in the near future. A look at what Marvel has to offer in the coming months.

Deadpool 2: The eleventh instalment in the X-Men film series, and a sequel to the 2016 filmDeadpool has been directed by David Leitch. The Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz and T.J. Miller-starrer is slated for release on 18 May.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: The sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man, and the twentieth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been directed by Peyton Reed. The Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-starrer is scheduled for release on 6 July.

Venom: The first film in Sony’s Marvel Universe, a spin-off from the Spider-Man franchise has been directed by Ruben Fleischer. Starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, and Riz Ahmed, it will hit screens on 5 October.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: The computer animation superhero film is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman. Shameik Moore voices the lead character in the movie that arrives in theatres on 14 December.

Silver and Black: Sony will expand the Spiderverse in the film to be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. The film is expected to release on 8 February, 2019.

Dark Phoenix: The twelfth installment in the X-Men film series, and the beginning of a new trilogy is being directed by Simon Kinberg. Starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult, the film is scheduled for release on 14 February, 2019.

Captain Marvel: Brie Larson will be the first female actor to get her own film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the superhero flick will hit screens on 8 March, 2019.

Avengers 4: The yet-untitled film is a sequel to Infinity War and to 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers and 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. Directed again by Anthony and Joe Russo, featuring many names from the ensemble cast, it will arrive in theatres on 3 May, 2019.

Spider-Man: Homecoming 2: Tom Holland and Zenedaya are reported to star in the film that hasn’t revealed too many plot details yet. Directed by Jon Watts, it is slated for release on 5 July, 2019.

The New Mutants:The horror film is directed by Josh Boone. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga, it is scheduled for release on 2 August, 2019.