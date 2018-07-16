Amazon Prime Day sale: List of best discounts on smartphones, earphones, TV

Amazon.in claims that its price for Moto E5 Plus of Rs 11,999 is the lowest prices of the year. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Live only for 36 hours, the second edition of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2018 offers thousands of deals and exchange offers on across categories including smartphones, clothes, consumer electronics, laptops, toys, electronic appliances, etc.

Amazon.in claims that its price for Moto E5 Plus of Rs 11,999 is the lowest prices of the year. It is also offering 50% off on select headphones from Bose and Sennheiser, up to 40% off on air conditioners, minimum 60% off on UCB, Lee and top fashion brands and up to 45% off on toys. Amazon is also promoting its Amazon Devices heavily offering the lowest price ever on Amazon Echo Dot.

Also read: Get the best offers on Amazon Prime Day sale with these tools

We list some of these attractive Amazon deals to make your shopping experience easier.

Re 1 deals

Amazon Prime members who buy a TCL 139.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Smart TV get a TCL 81.28 cm (32 inches) TV for just Re 1.

Select products, including groceries and daily essentials, are also being sold at Amazon Pantry for Re 1.

Smartphones:

OnePlus 6 Red smartphone: The 8GB RAM + 128GB memory variant is for Rs 39,999; extra up to Rs 2000 off on exchange.

Honor: Up to Rs 6,000 off on Honor Dual Camera Smartphones; extra up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange, no-cost EMI starting Rs 1,111/month

Samsung: Up to Rs 10,700 off on Samsung smartphones; extra up to Rs 10,000 off on exchange, first time ever on Amazon.in.

Huawei: First time on discount, up to Rs 5,000 off on Huawei smartphones; no-cost EMI options up to 12 months available.

Moto: Moto G6 price starts from Rs 13,999 with extra up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange. Moto E5 Plus (3GB + 32 GB) priced at Rs 12, 999 is now being sold at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. You can lso get an extra discount up to Rs 1,000 on exchange.

Vivo: Up to Rs 3,000 off on all Vivo smartphones; extra up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange

OPPO: Up to Rs 4000 off on all OPPO smartphones; extra up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange fifthMAds

Redmi Y2: Prime-only flash sales at 1pm on 16th and 12 noon on 17th July

10.Or: 10.Or smartphones start at Rs 4,999

Also read: How to gatecrash the Amazon Prime Day salesixthMAds

Amazon Devices

Amazon Echo: Best-ever savings on Amazon Echo including 45% discount on Echo Dot. There is also flash sale on Echo Spot besides deals on latest smart home products such as Alexa enabled smart plugs, lights, cameras, etc.

Kindle: Flat 25% off on the bestselling Kindle Paperwhite WiFi, 20% discount on the All New Kindle, best ever discount of 15% on the Kindle Oasis. seventhMAds

Fire TV: Best-ever savings on Fire TV with Amazon Pay discount of up to 100% cashback when purchased along with select TV brands. Or avail Rs 300 cashback via Amazon Pay when bought with any TV during Prime Day. 30% discount on Fire TV Stick only.

Alexa skills: Prime members who use at least 4 skills will get Rs 200 Amazon Pay cashback. Alexa has over 15,000 skills. To explore a few just ask, “Alexa, help me relax”, “Alexa, let’s play a game” or “Alexa, I want to meditate.” Skills excluded from the offer – Smart home, News & Flash briefing, Music (Prime Music, Saavn and TuneIn).

Alexa enabled devices Eufy and Jabra: Offer of a minimum Rs 1,500 discount for purchases made on Prime Day. Eufy to offer 40% discount, Jabra Elite 65T will be available at 11% discount and Jabra Elite 65T Active at 10% discount.