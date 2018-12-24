‘Zero’ box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan movie struggles despite festive release

Trade website Box Office India said the unimpressive opening wasn’t a surprise considering Zero isn’t big on massy genres like action or comedy.

New Delhi: After Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan and Salman Khan’s Race 3, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero is the latest big-ticket film to not benefit from a festive release in 2018. The Aanand L.Rai directed movie earned about Rs 54.60 crore over its opening weekend, besides mixed reviews for its inconsistent storytelling.

“Zero has underperformed on day one, despite extensive release (in 4380 screens) and Christmas vacations,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the Rs 20 crore net opening day collections. The film managed Rs 17 crore and Rs 18. 25 crore on day two and three, respectively.

Trade website Box Office India said the unimpressive opening wasn’t a surprise considering the film isn’t big on massy genres like action or comedy. But the real shock came on Saturday and Sunday when collections failed to grow despite Khan’s presence.

The film’s plot being set in the Uttar Pradesh region is the reason that it’s doing best in the Bihar and UP territories. Shah Rukh Khan’s strongholds like West Bengal, Mysore and Tamil Nadu/Kerala have, on the other hand, performed poorly as has the Mumbai circuit. The film may gain some ground thanks to the Christmas holiday this week but the real potential will only be known post the festivities.

To be sure, the figures point to an evident box office crisis for lead actor Khan whose last four films have failed to strike a chord with audiences. The first day earnings of Jab Harry Met Sejal (Rs. 14.69 crore), Raees (Rs. 20-29 crore), Fan (Rs. 19.07 crore) and Dilwale (Rs. 20.37 crore) are all on par with Zero, and if the lifetime collections of the older films are anything to go by, Khan has much reason to worry.

Zero has also failed to capitalize on the big Christmas holiday season, traditionally considered lucrative for Bollywood, with actor Aamir Khan leading the way. Khan’s offerings like Dangal (Rs. 374.53 crore), PK (Rs. 337.72 crore) and Dhoom 3 (Rs. 260.63 crore), all Christmas releases, had broken records.

The picture for Zero is pretty much the same overseas. The film also featuring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif has collected about $4.75-5 million with $1.75 million from the Gulf and Middle East, $525,000 from Pakistan, $950,000 from the US and £300,000 from the United Kingdom.

Zero is the fifth best opener of the year overseas, but the numbers are not impressive considering Khan’s star power abroad. Dilwale had clocked $8 million a few years back on its Christmas opening weekend and even Jab Harry met Sejal crossed $6 million last year. Period saga Padmaavat is the best opener of the year overseas at $10.59 million.

Meanwhile, Zero also has Kannada period action film KGF Chapter 1 to compete with at the ticket windows. The Yash-starrer, dubbed in Hindi and other languages, had made Rs. 19.25 crore in two days.