Balaji Telefilms appoints Sunil Lulla as group CEO

New Delhi: Film, television and digital content production house Balaji Telefilms Ltd has appointed industry veteran Sunil Lulla as group chief executive officer. Lulla takes over from Sameer Nair who left the company after a three-year stint in July last year and is currently chief executive at Aditya Birla Group’s Applause Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Lulla who has over three decades of experience across media, entertainment and the broadcast industries, was previously chairman and managing director at advertising agency Grey Group India. Besides serving as general manager at music label HMV (now Saregama Ltd), he has also led the rollout of MTV in India, worked on entertainment channel Sony and launched the television network for Bennett Coleman & Co, The Times Television Network. Lulla has been one of the early Internet explorers with indya.com in 2000.

“I am incredibly excited to join Balaji Telefilms at this stage of the company’s evolution into a B2C (business-to-consumer) media business,” Lulla said in a statement. “Balaji has a great combination of engaging and compelling content and distribution on the back of explosive growth in online video consumption. It is well positioned to become a leading player in the Indian media sector and I am motivated to join the leadership team and all the great people that have fuelled Balaji Telefilms’ success so far.”

Early last year, Balaji joined the digital bandwagon with the launch of its subscription-based video streaming service ALTBalaji, in an effort to connect directly with consumers. It was ranked among the top three revenue-grossing streaming apps in the country, according to the State of Video Streaming Apps in India report compiled by App Annie Intelligence, the market data provider on the app economy.

“We are pleased that Sunil will be joining us as Group CEO and are confident that he is the right person to lead Balaji to the next stage of growth and value creation,” said Shobha Kapoor, managing director, Balaji Telefilms, in a statement. “He is a seasoned leader with a stellar leadership reputation and brings with him a wealth of consumer business experience. The Indian media sector is undergoing massive change which also creates enormous opportunities for us at Balaji Telefilms and Sunil will lead the efforts with the rest of the team to seize these opportunities and create value for all our stakeholders.”