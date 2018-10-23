ZEEL combines 3D, virtual reality to develop technology platform Z5X

ZEE chairman Subhash Chandra.

New Delhi: Media and entertainment company ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has combined new-age technologies like 3D audio, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), digital scent, holograms and touch to come up with a technology platform that it has developed in the United States. Titled Z5X, the studio has also secured a patent in the US.

The platform that will enable viewers to touch, feel, smell and experience products, is being launched in markets like the US, UK, China, Japan and some European countries. In its effort to provide immersive entertainment, the platform offers a 3D gaming experience, giving players an opportunity to experience the smell and heat of a battlefield, and enable viewers to order any product they witness being used by the lead protagonist on the screen, at the touch of a button. The platform will also be equipped to control the viewers’ home environment, including lights, security solutions, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment.

“At ZEE, we envisioned four to five years ago that the overall media landscape is poised to evolve at an extremely rapid pace, with content companies blending into technology companies. Hence, we started investing our time and energy in building a technology for the future, which enhances the content viewing experience,” said ZEE chairman, Subhash Chandra in a statement. “It is a concrete step in realizing our vision of transforming ourselves from a media and entertainment powerhouse to a technology company, offering immersive experiences.”

Amit Goenka, chief executive officer of ZEEL’s video streaming service ZEE5, said the hardware and enhanced bandwidth that Z5X needed to function would take some time to evolve in India. The company is looking to partner with hardware or other content companies to enable the service to come as part of broader packages in the foreign markets it is being commercially launched in. Multiple revenue models will soon evolve on the basis of these partnerships.

“We expect these technologies to take off in a big way,” Goenka said. “This is ZEE’s effort to stay ahead of the curve in the entertainment landscape.”