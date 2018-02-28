Amazon Prime Video signs content deal with Disney India

Amazon Prime Video, which was launched in India in January 2017, has so far focused on acquiring premium movie content—Bollywood as well as regional besides creating originals in local Indian languages. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Online video streaming service Amazon Prime Video Wednesday announced a content deal with Indian movie production and distribution company Disney India, the Indian arm of American conglomerate Walt Disney Co.

The collaboration makes Amazon Prime Video the streaming home for seven brand new upcoming international titles from Marvel and ABC, both of which are Disney properties. These shows will be available to Prime members in India immediately after they premiere in the US.

The seven shows include four new Marvel series, including Inhumans, a live-action television series, based on the Royal Family of the Inhumans, a race of altered human beings; and Runaways based on a group of teenagers who discover that their parents are super-villains in disguise, both of which are already available to stream. Then there is Cloak and Dagger on two teenagers who wake up to newly acquired superpowers while falling in love. Besides, there are three ABC series including science fiction thriller The Crossing, action drama Station 19 and comedy series Alone Together. Additionally, Prime members can watch complete seasons of their favourite international hit series, including Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds, Castle, Scandal and Scrubs.

“We are elated to bring quality content from Marvel and ABC to our Prime members. Whether it’s binging on past seasons of an old favourite or discovering your new favourite show, we believe that everyone will find something to enjoy”, said Vijay Subramaniam, director, content, Amazon Prime Video India, in a statement.

“With upcoming shows, we are thrilled to make the content available in India, immediately after the US premiere,” he added.

Amazon Prime Video, which was launched in India in January 2017, has so far focused on acquiring premium movie content—Bollywood as well as regional besides creating originals in local Indian languages. Its one-year journey in the country has been marked by competition with the other American streaming service Netflix besides more than 30 over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand platforms vying for audiences’ attention.

Disney India’s journey in the country, meanwhile, has been far more chequered. The Walt Disney Co., which set foot here in 2004, enjoyed a presence in the Indian market through its subsidiary, UTV Motion Pictures, formerly owned by Ronnie Screwvala. In 2016, after a spate of box office failures, Disney decided to put its Indian film production on hold. Its recent agreement to buy Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox Inc. is said to have not just provided Disney an opportunity to renew its local film business but also make it India’s biggest broadcaster given Fox’s clutch of television channels, its stake in direct-to-home platform Tata Sky and its digital streaming platform Hotstar.

“It’s critical for us to make our diverse content available to fans everywhere. This opportunity with Amazon Prime Video in India, allows us to bring some of our fan favorite shows from Marvel and ABC to Indian audiences on a device of their choice and convenience,” said Amrita Pandey, regional head – media distribution and OTT, South Asia for Disney.