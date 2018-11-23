Pre ‘2.0’ week sees a bunch of Hollywood releases

The run-up to Rajinikanth’s science fiction flick 2.0 that arrives next week is littered with a bunch of Hollywood releases.

New Delhi: The run-up to Rajinikanth’s science fiction flick 2.0 that arrives next week is littered with a bunch of Hollywood releases. The sole Hindi offering this Friday, action comedy Bhaiaji Superhit directed by Neerraj Pathak starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ameesha Patel and Arshad Warsi is cheesy fun, says an IANS review on News18. If you are not too sold on refined humour and if you can appreciate a comedy of errors that do not resort to double meanings then Bhaiaji Superhit could provide you with some amount of hilarity.

For the Hollywood fans, American biographical drama A Private War directed by Matthew Heineman starring Rosamund Pike comes to India this week. The New York Times calls it a deeply distressing, authentically moving psychological study of unswerving obsession. Anchored by Rosamund Pike’s powerhouse lead performance, this restive, raw movie slowly accumulates the heft to render its flaws irrelevant. Facts are fuzzy, the rubble and bodies and wailing women blurring together until you realize that’s the point: locations change, but armed conflict is always the same in the innocents it claims and the suffering it causes.

Crime thriller The Girl in the Spider’s Web, a sequel to David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, directed by Fede Álvarez starring Claire Fo is a lacklustre franchise reboot, says Screen Rant. While the film has a fittingly dark tone and makes some truly upsetting revelations about the characters, it rarely goes deeper than surface level. Spider’s Web plays less like a grim modern noir and more like a standard espionage thriller, with Lisbeth Salander, the protagonist, coming across as a female James Bond or Jason Bourne.

Animation comedy Ralph Breaks the Internet directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston starring John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, and Ed O’Neill is funny but forgettable, says Empire magazine. Entertaining, and occasionally inspired, Ralph Breaks The Internet is too often content to achieve a quick laugh, rather than exploring the themes its set-up suggests.

Action adventure Robin Hood directed by Otto Bathurst starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn and Eve Hewson is a let’s-retrofit-the-legend-for-the-kids movie, says Variety magazine, and it’s not shy about its fast and furious action-and-attitude makeover tendencies. The movie is a diverting live-wire lark — one that gets closer to the spirit of what Robin Hood is about than the logy 1991 Kevin Costner version or the dismal 2010 Russell Crowe version. That both those films, in different ways, so failed to conjure the devil-may-care, lighter-than-air rambunctiousness of the Robin Hood saga may be a sign that it’s finally time to stop telling this story with the same old tropes.

Telugu romantic film 24 Kisses starring Adith Arun and Heebah Patel directed by Ayodhya Kumar is an interesting take on relationships, says The Times Of India. The filmmaker does a good job of utilizing slice-of-life humour to deal with an out-of-the-box narrative and how 24 kisses between a couple seals their relationship.

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Hindi film The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City starring Mahesh Bhatt and Kay Kay Menon, Tamil thrillers Pattinapakkam and Vandi, Kannada romantic drama Ondu Sanna Break Na Nantara, Malayalam action drama Contessa, Marathi romantic comedy Majhya Baikosha Priyakar, Punjabi drama Rang Panjab, Bengali drama Generation Aami and Odia drama Sathi Tu Feri Aa.