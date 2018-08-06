Fanney Khan, Mulk open poorly at box office despite star cast

While Anil Kapoor-starrer Fanney Khan couldn’t build on star presence since negative word-of-mouth spread too fast, other releases like Mulk just didn’t find an audience in the cluttered weekend despite great reviews.

New Delhi: Bollywood put up its most unimpressive show in recent times this weekend as three films headlined by popular faces are off to an extremely poor start, with each offering’s earnings below the Rs10 crore mark. Top of the list is Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan that has managed about Rs 6.75 crore, followed by Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu’s Mulk that has made Rs 6.8 crore.

Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan’s Karwaan has fared only slightly better at Rs 7.75 crore over three days. Bad news came as early as Friday, when none of the three films managed an opening day above Rs 2 crore. Turnaround seemed difficult thereafter.

“Terrible Friday, new Hindi films open to shockingly low numbers,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

To be sure, the biggest shock comes from musical comedy Fanney Khan that also had the widest release of the three Bollywood releases at 1,200 screens.

“Fanney Khan has been a disappointment for sure, especially since it was expected to lead the way this weekend,” said film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar. Given that it’s a musical, Johar said the film’s songs are particularly unimpressive and the mixed reviews haven’t helped either.

While Fanney Khan couldn’t build on star presence since negative word-of-mouth spread too fast, other releases like Mulk just didn’t find an audience in the cluttered weekend despite great reviews. The Anubhav Sinha directed film, could not manage enough screens especially in small centres like Uttar Pradesh, where the movie’s plot is set, where Fanney Khan has taken over most single screens. Further competition came from Hollywood ‘s big release Mission: Impossible- Fallout that spilled over from last week to earn another Rs 12-13 crore this week, taking its total box office in the country to Rs 67.50 crore, refusing to let go of audiences’ attention.

Karwaan, meanwhile, did its best business over the weekend in south India, thanks to Salmaan’s fan following but the week ahead does not promise much given that the south does not have a history of performing well on weekdays.

But the actual problem this weekend, Johar said, comes from having too many options and films eating into each other’s business.

“When you have so many options, audiences get divided. With a clearer window, the films could have done better,” Johar said.

All figures in the story have been sourced from movie website Box Office India.