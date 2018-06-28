Nestle India appoints Disha Patani as brand ambassador of Nescafé ready-to-drink

Nestlé has also launched the dairy-based beverage brand in can packaging, which will be available in two flavours including chilled latté and intense café.

New Delhi: Swiss packaged consumer goods maker’s Indian arm, Nestlé India Ltd, on Thursday said that it has appointed Bollywood actor Disha Patani as the brand ambassador of Nescafé ready-to-drink, the dairy-based beverage from the company.

Patani is the first celebrity endorser to be associated with the range that was launched in October 2016. The actress who has debuted in the Hindi film industry with Neeraj Pandey’s biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story has also appeared in Baaghi 2 along with actor Tiger Shroff.

“Nescafe ready-to-drink is an ideal dairy-based beverage that offers refreshment and indulgence on the go. We are delighted to associate with Disha Patani. She is a contemporary youth icon, her energy and dynamism embodies the values that we want to epitomise in Nescafe ready-to-drink,” said Arvind Bhandari, general manager, dairy, Nestlé India.

Available in three flavours including chilled latté, hazelnut and intense café, the 180 ml tetrapacks are priced at Rs 30. The ready-to-drink range is available across the country, both in-store as well as e-commerce platforms.

The company has also launched the dairy-based beverage brand in can packaging, which will be available in two flavours including chilled latté and intense café. It is priced at Rs35 for 180ml cans.

With a presence across the country and eight manufacturing facilities, Nestle India offers a variety of products across categories. It sells several chocolate brands, including Kitkat, Munch, Milkybar and Bar One. Its milk products and nutrition category offers Everyday and A+ Greek yoghurt. It has a presence in the coffee and ready-to-drink category through the brand Nescafe. It also retails ready-to-cook noodles and ketchup under the brand Maggi as well as milk powder Everyday.