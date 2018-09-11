Viacom18 restructures management team

All these executives will report into Sudhanshu Vats, group CEO and managing director-designate, Viacom18. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Film, television and digital content conglomerate Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd announced a major management restructuring on Tuesday. The rejig, the company said in a statement, was aimed at consolidating its growing portfolio play as it prepares to further enhance performance through focused content innovation and collaboration across brands.

Manisha Sharma, formerly associated with the company’s television brand Colors, has now been elevated to chief content officer, Hindi mass entertainment. In her new role, Sharma will head content for the entire Hindi Mass Entertainment cluster, including TV channels Colors and Rishtey.

In a first for the organization, Viacom18 has unified all revenue across the network under the leadership of Raj Nayak, Chief Operating Officer. This means Nayak will be responsible for advertising sales across the network.

Former head of the children’s cluster, Nina Elavia Jaipuria’s role has been expanded to Head – Hindi and Kids TV Network. Her mandate now includes channels across the Kids and Hindi Mass Entertainment clusters, including Colors and Rishtey.

Ravish Kumar, and Ferzad Palia will continue to lead the regional and youth segments.

Ajit Andhare, will now take on the expanded role of Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, as he drives Viacom18 Motion Pictures’ forays into national and regional cinema and builds Tipping Point as a brand for digital content production.

Saugato Bhowmik will continue to lead Integrated Network Solutions, building homegrown IPs in experiential entertainment and driving the licensing business under Viacom18 Consumer Products.

All these executives will report into Sudhanshu Vats, group CEO and managing director-designate, Viacom18. “The first decade of Viacom18 marked the hyper-growth phase for us with ~50X growth in topline. In order to make Viacom18 future-ready and dial up growth across different lines of business, it is imperative to drive synergies, leverage scale and build content capabilities across screens,” Vats said in a statement.

“Integrating our revenues and building content engines to cater to multiple screens across India, under the above leaders, is an important step towards a forward-looking organization,” he added.