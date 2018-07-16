Alia Bhatt is new brand ambassador of ITC’s Sunfeast Dark Fantasy

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, the premium cookie brand from ITC Foods, has signed up Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt as its brand ambassador. The actor is seen promoting the brand in the new advertising campaign.

Made by advertising agency FCB Ulka and directed by Dear Zindagi fame director Gauri Shinde, the television campaign features Bhatt treating herself with the choco-filled cookie after heating them in a microwave. With the tagline ‘Can’t wait, won’t wait’, the cookie brand wants to position itself as easy to make delightful dessert.

“Irresistible indulgence, anytime-anywhere, has been our brand’s promise to our consumers and the new campaign takes this forward effectively. With Dark Fantasy’s new communication we are providing a unique proposition of making an easy yet delightful dessert using Dark Fantasy cookies. I am confident that Dark Fantasy’s association with Alia Bhatt will only build the excitement about our innovative offerings and enrich consumer experiences about the product,” said Paritosh Wali, chief operating officer, ITC Foods - confections.

The campaign will be promoted across television, digital and social media platforms where the shorter version of the ad will be run.

“The association of Sunfeast Dark Fantasy and Alia Bhatt is a match made in heaven. In Alia we found the perfect fit as far as seamlessly bringing alive the irresistibility and spontaneity of consumption goes. This association is the perfect next step towards further entrenching the story of an irresistible indulgence, and towards demonstrating the versatility of occasions that the brand can address,” said Nitin Karkare, chief executive officer, FCB Ulka.

ITC’s packaged foods business is represented in multiple categories including staples (Aashirvaad), spices (Kitchens of India), ready-to-eat, snack foods (Bingo! and Yippee!), bakery & confectionery (Sunfeast) and the newly introduced juices & beverages (B Natural) as well as Candyman and mint-o.