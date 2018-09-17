Britannia launches ad campaign to mark 100 year milestone in India

Britannia, with a new logo and tagline ‘Exciting goodness’, aims to become a whole foods company launching new products like wafers and croissants and entering new categories.

New Delhi: Britannia Industries, the home-grown company which sells products like Tiger Biscuits, Good Day cookies and rusk, has launched an advertising campaign to mark the 100 year milestone. Made by Lowe Lintas, the campaign comprises ten films featuring consumers across age groups sharing how Britannia products have played a crucial role in their lives.

“From a six-year old to an octogenarian everyone consumes Britannia products. We are a part of billion Indian consumers’ lives by playing multiple roles through our brands. The campaigns highlight different kind of consumers consuming various Britannia products and how these products change the life of the consumers,” said Ali Harris Shere, Vice President Marketing at Britannia.

The campaign consists of ten product films which will go on television and digital. We will also be creating content on digital along with radio, outdoor, print and activation.

Britannia, with a new logo and tagline ‘Exciting goodness’, aims to become a whole foods company launching new products like wafers and croissants and entering new categories. It will also revamp its existing products with change in formulations and new product packaging. Good Day, 50-50, and health biscuit brand NutriChoice, Marie Gold and Tiger Biscuits are some of the products which will be relaunched shortly.

“Through the new brand positioning ‘Excitement and Goodness’ we want to strike a perfect balance providing consumers both indulgent and healthy snacking options. While our Chunkies and Bourbon fall in the indulgent category, brands such as Milk Bikis and NutriChoice provide healthier option,” Shere said.

Contrary to perception, he further notes that consumers are talking about health & wellness, but the adoption of healthy food has been slow. While the category is growing faster than rest of the biscuits the rate of growth is not disruptive.

“But we are investing ahead for the future in our brand Nutrichoice. There are certain barriers when it comes to healthy products price being one of the biggest one followed by taste. In healthy biscuits, Nutrichoice is the market leader we have more than 80% share in the premium health biscuit category. The onus is on us to grow this category,” he added.

Britannia is also relying on the premium category for growth. It is providing premium brands such as Chunkies cookies at Rs 5 and Rs 10 price points letting more consumers sample the product as well as consume it on the go.

According to Narayan Devanathan, Group Executive and Strategy Officer, Dentsu Brand Agencies South Asia, a company of the stature, respect and heritage of Britannia doesn’t need to merely thank people and remind them of its role in their lives in the past 100 years, but has the opportunity to highlight how they make better things in the future.

“The “goodness” part of “Exciting Goodness” is clear enough. Mondelez’s chocolate brand Cadbury has also added that dimension to its communication recently. However, I couldn’t see any “exciting” bit in the Britannia campaign,” he said.

Narayan also feels that Britannia, as a brand is an inseparable part of the fabric of life in India, need not remind viewers of the same fact through its communication. “I feel Tiger, Good Day and Marie Gold are even more ubiquitous in India than Maggi and Lifebuoy,” he said.

To his mind, since healthy food is an emerging topic of discussion in India, Britannia could take a lead in that direction in its future communication. “Given the emerging debate around healthy food, conscientious capitalism, sustainable practices and ethical ingredients, how will brand Britannia lead the conversation on that? Perhaps there’s a clue there too,” he added.