Indian Music Industry appoints Saregama’s Vikram Mehra as chairman
New Delhi: The Indian Music Industry (IMI), the apex body representing the interests of all music record labels in the country, has announced Vikram Mehra as chairman of the board of directors. Mehra is currently managing director at music label Saregama India Ltd. The appointment follows the retirement of Shridhar Subramaniam, president India and Middle East at Sony Music India. Subramaniam will continue as board member.
Mehra has served his current role at Saregama India since October 2014 before which he was chief marketing officer and chief commercial officer at Tata Sky Ltd. Mehra has been part of Tata Administrative Services (TAS) and worked in many TATA companies including its automobile branch Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services. Prior to joining Tata Sky, he was with media conglomerate STAR TV, heading its foray into DTH and cable services in India.
“Vikram’s experience as a global industry leader, as well as his deep understanding of the music business made him the ideal candidate to serve as the next chairman of the IMI board,” outgoing chairman Subramaniam said in a statement.
During his tenure, Subramaniam led several initiatives at IMI, including agreements on revenue sharing between publishers, labels and the creative community and commissioning a study to assess the economic and social impact of the music industry, in terms of employment and the soft power that it has emerged as for India.
“For the past four years, Shridhar has provided excellent leadership and we thank him for his service, dedication and guidance and hope to receive the same kind of support (from him) as a board member,” Mehra said in a statement.
