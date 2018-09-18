Emmy Awards 2018: Little diversity and no politics

Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, and RuPaul perform onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images

The 70th Emmy Awards opened with a musical skit by longtime SNL cast members Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson titled “We Solved It”. The satirical celebration of the most diverse nominee list in the award’s history was followed by a tally of awards in the first hour by hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost: “Six awards, all white winners...one lady won twice.”

The #MeToo movement and CBS Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonve found almost no mention on stage, except for when Che welcomed “the many, many talented people in Hollywood who haven’t been caught yet.”

Nanette comedian Hannah Gadsby, one of the more memorable presenters on stage, slid in a few jibes about the reception of her show by male comedians. “Nobody knows what jokes are, especially men. Am I right, fellas? That’s why I’m presenting alone.”

Rachel Brosnahan accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards. Photo: Getty Images

HBO, the network with the leading awards tally for the last 16 years, tied with streaming giant Netflix for the most number of wins (23). Netflix’s Marvelous Mrs Maisel emerged as the biggest winner of the night with five awards, including for Best Comedy Series, making it the first series win for Amazon, and another for Rachel Brosnahan in the Best Actress in a Comedy Series category. HBO’s divisive Game of Thrones won in the best drama category, which many believe was an uninspired choice.

GoT beating the amazing final season of The Americans, a bummer. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) September 18, 2018

We live in a world where the three worst seasons of Game of Thrones have won the Drama Series Emmy. This is like if we gave Star Wars Episodes 1-3 Best Picture#maybehyperbole — Ben Phillips (@Nquoid) September 18, 2018

Glenn Weiss, who was on stage to collect his directing award for the variety special The Oscars, moved the audience, and his partner, with a surprise proposal. “You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife,” he said, while down on one knee.

And even after much conjecture, Twitter couldn’t quite make up their minds about the Teddy Perkins mystery. Donald Glover’s white alter-ego from Atlanta—which took home no wins—was spotted in the audience, which some believed was Glover in disguise, until they spotted him in another seat (he possibly pulled a Mrs Doubtfire).

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, from left, Peter Dinklage, Conleth Hill, Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Jacob Anderson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Liam Cunningham, and Kit Harington pose in the press room with the award for outstanding drama series for ‘Game of Thrones’. Photo: AP

Other notable wins of the night include John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight for Outstanding Variety Talk Series (its third consecutive win), FX’s spy drama The Americans picked up two awards, Claire Foy won for best lead actress in a drama for her role as Queen Elizabeth on The Crown, and Henry Winkler celebrated his first-ever win for his performance on HBO’s Barry.