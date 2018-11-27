Havas Group India appoints Publicis’ Bobby Pawar chief creative officer

Bobby Pawar will report to Vishnu Mohan, chairman and CEO of Havas Group, India and Southeast Asia.

New Delhi: Havas Group India on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Bobby Pawar as chairman and chief creative officer effective January 2019. He joins Havas Group from Publicis Worldwide India where he is currently serving as managing director and chief creative officer.

Pawar will ensure integrated operations and will also take on the overall guardianship of creative proposition. He will report to Vishnu Mohan, chairman and CEO of Havas Group, India and Southeast Asia.

Commenting on the appointment, Mohan said, “Bobby is a timely and critical hire for Havas Group. Bobby’s work has made him one of the most awarded Indian creatives in the industry and he is known for transforming agency culture and reputation on the strength and quality of the creative product. Additionally, his experience across traditional, digital, experiential, and media agencies will bolster our overall integrated product. Bobby’s appointment will fuel our ambition for India and herald a new chapter of success and I am delighted to welcome him to the team.”

During the course of his 27-years long career in advertising, Pawar has worked with agencies such as Publicis, JWT, DDB Mudra Group, BBDO Chicago and Ogilvy New York.

“It’s a great time to be in the advertising industry as data and technology has added depth and breadth to the creative product. Havas Group provides the perfect platform to reinvent our industry by blending the best of both worlds: relentless creativity and smart media accountability. Additionally, by being a part of Vivendi, Havas Group has a huge opportunity to make tangible in-roads into the entertainment industry. The prospect of leveraging the assets of Universal Music, Dailymotion, Gameloft (Vivendi companies) to solve a business problem is extremely exciting and I am delighted at the opportunity and looking forward to my new role,” said Pawar.

Havas has appointed Rana Barua as chief executive of India operations in October this year.

Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Havas Group employs 20,000 people in over 100 countries. In India, the company has been operating for over 10 years, handling clients such as HDFC Bank, Max Life Insurance and IBM among others.