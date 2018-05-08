IPL ad scorecard: Vivo, Jio, Coke lead the charge

Brands across categories are leveraging celebrity power and creative storytelling to grab eyeballs during the ongoing IPL. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Brands across categories are leveraging celebrity power and creative storytelling to grab eyeballs during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Vivo Mobile India Pvt. Ltd, the co-presenting sponsor with the official broadcast network Star India, was the most advertised brand on television during the first three weeks of the T20 league between 7 April and 26 April.

With television spots featuring actor Aamir Khan, Vivo aired a total of 4,547 ad insertions, according to the television viewership measurement agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc) India.

Insertions refer to the number of times an ad was aired during the live telecast of matches held between 7 April and 26 April.

While Khan was charming consumers into buying the Chinese smartphone, his contemporary Deepika Padukone was talking up India’s dominance in mobile data in an IPL special Jio campaign, making it the second most visible brand on television. The actress is seen shaking a leg with players from Chennai Super Kings as well as Mumbai Indians, both of which are sponsored by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Coca-Cola, a co-presenting sponsor with Star India, occupied the third spot while Vishnu Packaging (Vimal Elaichi) was the fourth most visible advertiser. Meanwhile, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd, which is an associate sponsor with Star India, promoted its premium Milano range in a campaign featuring actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna. The company occupied the fifth spot in the top 10 IPL advertiser list with 1,632 insertions.

“In terms of reach and impact, IPL is one of the best media properties in the country. It has a national appeal cutting across languages and geography. It has always helped us in creating awareness and buzz around our products which also creates an impact on sales,” said Mayank Shah, category head, Parle Products.

Asian Paints, which has been associated with the IPL property for the last three years, claims to be running its biggest IPL campaign this year. It is the sixth most advertised brand.

Jaideep Kanse, general manager, brands, Asian Paints said “For a market leader that has a wide footprint like us and caters to a varied cross section of audiences, IPL is a great launch pad for new communication or new story. And it has given our communication the breadth as well as the depth it needed. With the multiple IPL feeds on Star, quick reach is something that we have managed to leverage. In addition to our on air presence on TV other than IPL, we have surround media, integrations and activations planned in key geographies helping build multiple legs to our campaign.”

MRF Tyres, Kent RO System, Samsung India and Parle Agro (Frooti) were the other top advertisers in the list.