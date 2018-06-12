MAMI to start film festival in Delhi

MAMI launched a year-round programme last weekend to build ‘quality’ cinema in Delhi with a two-day event.

New Delhi: After 20 years in the country’s financial capital, the Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI) has decided to bring the Mumbai Film Festival to Delhi. MAMI is a public trust that organizes the festival each year.

MAMI launched a year-round programme last weekend to build “quality” cinema in the capital with a two-day event that kicked off with the screening of Wes Anderson’s fantasy flick, Isle of Dogs, and Ari Aster’s thriller drama, Hereditary, ahead of their theatrical release. The launch took place at exhibition venue partner PVR’s Chanakyapuri theatre, with attendees including filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Vishal Bharadwaj, and Anurag Kashyap.

This is MAMI’s first venture outside the city where it has thousands of registered members.

“I am thrilled that in the 20th year of MAMI, we are stepping out of Mumbai,” said Anupama Chopra, leadership team member of MAMI, in a company statement.

On the sidelines of the event, Chopra added that there is as much an audience hungry to see good films in Delhi as there is in Mumbai.The films screened will be offbeat, non-mainstream cinema that are unlikely to find showcasing elsewhere. The MAMI curators are currently looking at titles and will make final decision by August.

“Quality is the only criteria (to select a film),” Chopra said. “It’s the only reason why you would choose a film and you know quality is subjective.”

As of now, the Delhi chapter will include one movie screening a month for its registered members, if the screening is successful then two movies will be screened per month. A three-day film festival will take place in March or April of 2019 if the year round programme is successful. MAMI has screened over 40 films till date including The Shape of Water, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missourie in Mumbai. Mobile network operator Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, that backs the festival in Mumbai, has signed up as title sponsor for the Delhi chapter as well.

“MAMI represents one of the first opportunities for audiences in Delhi to see the very best from across the globe,” said Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR Ltd,, also a member of the festival board, in a statement released by the company. Apart from being globally diverse MAMI members get to watch a movie as it is. The board has permission from ministry of information and broadcasting to show the uncensored versions of the films. “This is the only chance to watch films in the exact way that the filmmaker meant you to see them,” said Chopra.

The Delhi Edition received about 250 registrations before its launch, added Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director, PVR Ltd.

Speaking about the target audience Chopra said that the programme is targeted at movie lovers. “It is for someone who would say I don’t know much about this film but let’s give it a shot,” she added.