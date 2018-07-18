Amitabh Bachchan, daughter Shweta feature in Kalyan Jewellers’ silver jubilee ad

Kalyan Jewellers opened its first store at Thrissur in Kerala in 1993 and will be launching its 100th showroom in August in the country. It has operations across 122 locations globally. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Kalyan Jewellers, which completes 25 years of operations in India, has launched a campaign featuring its brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan along with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The television spot , which features the celebrities playing on-screen father and daughter in a small north Indian town, emphasizes the value of trust, the main attribute of the brand.

Created by advertising agency L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the ad film features the actor as an honest retired government servant who refuses to accept the extra pension which seems to have been credited to his account by mistake.

He, along with his daughter, goes out of his way to ensure that the money is safely returned, conveying that honesty is the only way forward. Unlike most of the previous brand campaigns, which heavily promoted designs, quality and variety of the jewellery by the brand takes a high ground in its advertising to celebrate the 25 year milestone.

Noting that the company has a long association with the Bachchan family, T. S. Kalyanaraman, chairman and managing director, Kalyan Jewellers said that they were extremely excited to have Shweta Bachchan Nanda on board for the campaign.

“As a brand, Kalyan Jewellers stands for trust, and this television ad successfully showcases our ideology of standing up for what is right,” he said.

Kalyan Jewellers opened its first store at Thrissur in Kerala in 1993 and will be launching its 100th showroom in August in the country. It has operations across 122 locations globally.

“The insight came from a very rich space. Trust does not just mean being honest when everyone is watching, but it is also about being truthful when no one is looking. It is about a deep-rooted sense of right and wrong and not being a part of anything that would shake ones trust – not even the smallest of the things,” said Kartik Smetacek, executive creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

The campaign is currently being promoted on digital and social media as well as television.

Ayan Banik, head of brand strategy at advertising agency Cheil Worldwide India thinks that while the story of an upright retired man is heartwarming, it has no relation with the brand Kalyan Jewellers. The creative can be used for a bank or even for a tea brand. He also notes that the campaign mixes the two key approaches of using Bachchan both as a celebrity (by brands like Binani Cements) and as a character (Tata Sky).

“This sudden detour of using Amitabh Bachchan from a celebrity to a character in the brand communication completely baffles me. Who is Bachchan in the context of Kalyan Jeweller? Is he the voice of the brand (what he has been thus far) or is he the voice of the common man (which he is trying to be now),” he asked.

Banik also feels that brand has lost on an opportunity by using Shweta Nanda as a character in the ad. “Perhaps a much better way to leverage her aura would have been to use her for who she is ( Bachchan’s daughter) making it a welcoming extension to Kalyan Jeweller’s ads, of including the star daughter along with the star parents. The brand simply misses a golden opportunity of encashing a natural father-daughter chemistry which would have made the film more real,” he added.