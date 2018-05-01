Former Publicis Capital CEO Hemant Misra launches advertising agency MagicCircle

A veteran with 30 years of experience in the advertising industry, Hemant Misra has led agencies like Mudra, J. Walter Thompson and Publicis.

New Delhi: Hemant Misra, former chief executive of advertising agency Publicis Capital, has launched a full-service advertising agency MagicCircle Communications in Gurgaon. Joining him in the entrepreneurial venture are Natwar Singh, former senior creative director, Publicis, and Dheeraj Renganath, former unit creative director, Lowe Lintas.

Talking about the launch of MagicCircle Misra said “We believe talent needs to be entrepreneurial, free and experimental. MagicCircle is one word because it’s a noun, not an adjective. It’s a place where rules are suspended and reality engages with ideas to produce business results not simply great creative.”

The agency’s first business win includes online travel agency MakeMyTrip which has recently announced mutually parting ways with its long time advertising agency Publicis India. MakeMyTrip is endorsed by Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh while its subsidiary Goibibo is promoted by Deepika Padukone.

“We are excited to partner with MagicCircle as we feel Hemant and his team have their fingers on the pulse of our brands, MakeMyTrip. We have built a much loved brand and we have picked the perfect partners to take our work to the next level,” said Saujanya Shrivastava, group chief marketing officer, Goibibo.

Misra stated that he has been working with MakeMyTrip for a long time and enjoys a partnership than a client-agency relationship. “We challenge each other and endeavor to extract the best of us for every campaign.,” he added.

A veteran with 30 years of experience in the advertising industry, Misra has led agencies like Mudra, J. Walter Thompson and Publicis. He has worked across brand categories having led clients like fast moving consumer goods firm Nestle, Samsung, quick service restaurant chain McDonald’s, Dabur, fashion brand H&M, Orient Fans, Maruti Suzuki, Apollo Tyres, PepsiCo, Cremica, Intex and airline company SpiceJet amongst others.

At Publicis he was responsible for a highly successful merger of Publicis India with Capital forming Publicis Capital and subsequently integrating digital agency iStrat into it. He was also instrumental in leading the Nestle business and led the creation of noteworthy work on instant noodle brand Maggi.