Next Bond movie delayed after Danny Boyle’s departure, may not release till 2020
Los Angeles: After Danny Boyle’s abrupt exit from next James Bond movie, the untitled film is likely to miss its release date of 8 November 2019 in the US. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bond 25 film may not hit theatres until late 2020.
Talks of postponing the movie were doing the rounds even before Boyle left the project due to creative differences.
Early this week, the official James Bond Twitter account shared the news of Boyle’s departure, saying the filmmaker chose to walk out of the project. He was supposed to start shooting in December.
Michael G Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25,” the official James Bond Twitter account tweeted.
The producers are yet to announce a replacement for Boyle. MGM is handling domestic distribution, while Universal will release the film overseas, which has a UK release date of 25 October 2019.
MGM hasn’t confirmed that Bond 25 will be postponed.
