Ten non-Akshay Kumar films released on Independence Day

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar’s Gold that releases this Independence Day is his fourth consecutive offering for the national festival. A look at the ten films that came before the actor took over the holiday.

1. Singham Returns (2014): Rohit Shetty’s action film featured Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kappor Khan in lead roles. It earned Rs. 140 crore in box office collections.

2. Ek Tha Tiger (2012): Director Kabir Khan’s spy thriller features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It made Rs. 186 crore in box office collections.

3. Aarakshan (2011): Prakash Jha’s socio-political drama was based on the issue of caste-based reservations in jobs and educational institutions. The Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer made Rs. 41 crore at the box office.

4. Peepli Live (2010): The Aamir Khan production was a satire on farmers’ suicides in India. The Omkar Das Manikpuri, Naseeruddin Shah and Raghubir Yadav-starrer made Rs. 29 crore in India.

5. Kaminey (2009): Vishal Bhardwaj’s caper thriller stars Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles and is set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld. It earned Rs. 41 crore in box office collections.

6. Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008): The romantic drama featured Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone, and Minissha Lamba and was directed by Siddharth Anand. It made Rs. 36 crore at the box office.

7. Chak De! India (2007): Director Shimit Amin’s sports film was a fictional tale about the Indian women’s hockey team. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer made Rs. 66 crore at the box office.

8. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006): Karan Johar’s romantic drama was a take on love, marriage and infidelity. The Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta-starrer made Rs. 44 crore at the box office.

9. Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005): The historical biographical drama was based on the life of an Indian soldier and starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. The Ketan Mehta directed film made Rs. 27 crore at the box office.

10. Kyun! Ho Gaya Na (2004): The romantic film was directed by Samir Karnik and starred Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles. It earned Rs. 7 crore in box office collections.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Box Office India