How to make money from YouTube: A 7-year-old boy shows the way by earning Rs 155 crore

Ryan’s favourites include Legos, trains and cars. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: A seven-year-old American boy has topped the list of highest-earning YouTubers by earning $22 million from June 2017 to June 2018. Ryan is the top earner on the Forbes’ list of ‘Highest-Paid YouTube Stars 2018’ with earnings from his channel ‘Ryan ToysReview’, which has more than 17 million followers.

The seven-year-old’s YouTube videos serve as reviews for new toys and viewers comprise mostly of users his age. Like most children, Ryan’s favourites include Legos, trains and cars but his enthusiasm for new toys has earned him $22 million, which translates to about Rs154.84 crore. His earnings for the review period have doubled compared to 2017 when he was placed eighth on the list.

Here are top six highest-earning YouTubers of 2018 and how they make money:

1) Ryan ToysReview — Since the launch of Ryan’s main channel, Ryan ToysReview, in 2015, he has amassed more than 17 million followers and close to 26 billion views.

2) Jake Paul — $21.5 million: The younger brother of controversial YouTube star Logan Paul, who is no 10 on the list, has made additional income from his merchandise business. He had more than 3.5 billion views of his rap songs and pranks.

3) Dude Perfect — $20 million: It is an American five-man sports entertainment crew. The group consists of twins Coby and Cory Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, and Tyler Toney, who film themselves performing extraordinary sporting tricks.

4) DanTDM — $18.5 million: He was the first on the ‘Highest-Paid YouTube Stars 2017’ list with an earning of $16.5 million. Daniel Middleton, a Minecraft gamer, has more than 20.7 million followers. He also sells merchandise including baseball caps and hoodies.

5) Jeffree Star — $18 million: He is a makeup artist, who made $18 million in 2018. Star is also founder and owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Not only on YouTube, Star was also one of the most followed people on MySpace. His company makes an estimated $100 million annually, selling eyeshadow, lipstick and highlighters.

6) Markiplier — $17.5 million: He has been known for his sensationalized video game commentary. The 29-year-old describes himself as ‘Professional Screamer’ on his Twitter bio, which has more than 11 million followers. Till August, Markiplier had over 10 billion total video views and 22 million subscribers on YouTube.

The Forbes magazine has measured YouTubers’ earnings from 1 June 2017 to 1 June 2018, without deducting fees for agents, managers and lawyers.