IPL 2018 registers 16.7 million conversations on social media: report

Chennai Super Kings players taking a selfie as they celebrate winning the IPL 2018 beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final, in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The 11th edition of the T20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) seems to have been the most popular of all, registering 16.7 million conversations across several social media platforms, according to a report published by media agency Wavemaker, a part of WPP-owned GroupM. The report has been created after tracking online conversations between 7 April and 28 May.

Last year, a total of 6.19 million mentions were registered around IPL across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, blogs, online forums and digital news websites. The study has been conducted by Wavemaker’s marketing command centre, Mesh.

According to the study, the finale, played on 27 May between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, was the most talked about match generating over 2.4 lakh mentions.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the 2018 winner, emerged as the most popular team this year with 4.2 million conversations, followed by Mumbai Indians (2.6 million) and Kolkata Knight Riders (1.75 million).

Not only the team, CSK players also dominated the popularity charts with former India captain M.S. Dhoni emerging as the most discussed IPL player with 1.68 million mentions. Virat Kohli (1.13 million) of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Suresh Raina (5.55 lakh) of Chennai Super Kings were the other popular players.

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan, which played a pivotal role in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final, emerged as the top non-Indian IPL player who has been most discussed online. Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab and Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings are the other top popular non-Indian players online.

78% men discussed about the league throughout the season as compared to only 22% women. Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra were the top three states which discussed the IPL tournament.

Telecom operator Vodafone beat the title sponsor of IPL Vivo to become the buzziest brand online owing to ‘Fantastic Breaks’ contest which created buzz on Facebook. In terms of most watched video campaigns, Vodafone continued to dominate the top spot followed by smartphone maker Oppo and Tata Motors.