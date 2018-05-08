‘Avengers: Infinity War’ tops box office after passing $1 billion

The new Avengers instalment beat Black Panther to rank only behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the biggest second weekend in theatres. Photo: AP

Los Angeles: Walt Disney Co.’s Avengers: Infinity War won the box office for the second weekend in a row, outrunning other new movies and surpassing $1 billion in global ticket sales.

The first of a two-part instalment from the Marvel Entertainment franchise Infinity War garnered $114.8 million from theatres in the US and Canada, ComScore Inc. estimated in an email Monday.

Sales fell from the previous week by 56% while beating a forecast of $111 million by Box Office Pro. Three new wide releases, Overboard, Tully and Bad Samaritan, placed second, sixth and 11th, respectively.

The new Avengers instalment beat Black Panther to rank only behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the biggest second weekend in theatres. As the fastest movie ever to cross $1 billion globally, the film continues to drive a rebound in the summer box office.

The superhero blockbuster has a relatively clear run until the release of 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2 on 18 May. Disney will probably reclaim the box-office lead at the end of the month when it releases Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The new Avengers movie has helped turned around the year’s box office fortunes, turning from negative territory to up 5.2% over the same period last year, according to ComScore. Through Sunday, it generated $1.16 billion worldwide, a rapid ascent, even before it opens in China on 11 May.

Romantic comedy Overboard, via Lions Gate Entertainment’s Pantelion label and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, earned $14.7 million against a forecast of $15.2 million, according to Box Office Mojo. The poorly reviewed movie features Anna Faris as Kate, a working-class single mom hired to clean the yacht of a rich playboy played by Eugenio Derbez. After he loses his memory, she takes revenge by on him by pretending they are married and puts him to work as a cleaner. Only 30% of reviews were positive, according to aggregator RottenTomatoes.com.

Focus Features’ Tully is another film with a mother in the lead role. Charlize Theron plays Marlo, who has three children including a newborn, and she’s gifted a nanny called Tully. It opened to $3.28 million, versus a forecast of $3.9 million, according to Box Office Pro. It received 89% positive reviews, according to RottenTomatoes.com

Electric Entertainment’s Bad Samaritan earned $1.73 million, having been forecast to generate $1.9 million, according to Box Office Pro. The horror thriller features Robert Sheehan as a burglar who disturbs a kidnapping and faces the wrath of the kidnapper, played by David Tennant. Reviews were mixed, with 56% being positive, according to RottenTomatoes.com. Bloomberg