70th Emmy Awards: ‘Game of Thrones’ back at Emmys for duel with ‘Handmaid’s Tale’

Colin Jost (L) and Michael Che, co-hosts for the 70th Emmy Awards, react after rolling out the gold carpet outside the Microsoft Theatre on 13 September in Los Angeles. The awards will be held on Monday. Photo: AP

Los Angeles: Hollywood’s A-listers gather Monday to honour the best in television at the Emmy Awards, with record-breaking fantasy epic Game of Thrones back in the competition and once again looking to slay its rivals. But winter could come early for HBO’s blood-spattered smash hit if it fails to snare the coveted best drama series prize, with last year’s winner The Handmaid’s Tale hotly tipped to defend its crown.

Both shows have already picked up some Emmys hardware: Game of Thrones won seven statuettes in technical categories at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, while The Handmaid’s Tale scooped up three. And both are likely to add to that haul at Monday’s glittering gala in downtown Los Angeles, but the race for the top prize still seems to be a crapshoot, with dark horse pick “The Americans” also in the hunt.

The Television Academy’s 22,000-plus members have already cast their ballots for the 70th Primetime Emmys, the small-screen answer to the Oscars -- so it’s time for red carpet glamour and heartfelt speeches. Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 70th Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on Monday:

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Americans”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This is Us”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“black-ish”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“GLOW”

“The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”sixthMAds

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Lead Actor, DramaseventhMAds

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Ed Harris, “Westworld”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This is Us”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Lead Actress, Drama

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Lead Actress, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Supporting Actor, Drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Matt Smith, “The Crown”

Supporting Actress, Drama

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Vanessa Kirby, “The Crown”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Megan Mullally, “Will & Grace”

Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne”

Outstanding Limited Series

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Genius: Picasso”

“Godless”

“Patrick Melrose”

Outstanding Television Movie

“Fahrenheit 451”

“Flint”

“Paterno”

“The Tale”

“USS Callister (Black Mirror)”

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower”

John Legend, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

Jesse Plemons, “USS Callister (Black Mirror)”

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Michelle Dockery, “Godless”

Edie Falco, “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Cult”

Top five programs with most overall nominations:

“Game of Thrones” - 22

“Saturday Night Live” - 21

“Westworld” - 21

“The Handmaid’s Tale” - 20

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” - 18

Top five platforms with most overall nominations:

Netflix: 112

HBO: 108

NBC: 78

FX Networks: 50

CBS: 34