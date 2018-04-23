Swiggy rides on IPL popularity with witty ad campaign

In line with this year’s IPL multi-lingual broadcast, Swiggy is also running the campaign in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali along with Hindi and English. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Nothing complements a thrilling cricket match better than good food. Swiggy, the food ordering and delivery platform has married country’s two biggest passions—food and cricket—to create a series of ads for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

As a first time on-air sponsor of the popular T20 league, Swiggy has created six different creatives which will be promoted throughout the IPL season. Conceptualised by advertising agency Lowe Lintas Bengaluru, the six 20-second long spots are witty and sharp which convey convenience, no minimum order and fast delivery attributes of Swiggy. Devoid of any dialogues, the commercials end with the voice-over of cricket commentators Harsha Bhogle and Aakash Chopra who highlight various benefits of ordering from Swiggy.

“This is our second biggest television campaign which has brought out differentiated characteristics of Swiggy in an entertaining way. Swiggy has seen a daily growth (in new user acquisitions) of 10% to 15% from the previous week. We expect this to translate to upto 40% to 50% increase on a month-on-month basis,” said Srivats T.S., vice president – marketing, Swiggy.

The films, directed by Abhinav Pratiman of Early Man Films, show various everyday situations when online food ordering platform comes to one’s rescue. While one of the ads shows a grandmother running out of donuts and saving the day by ordering from Swiggy another popular spot shows a diabetic man ordering a gulab jamun while his wife is busy watching the match.

“The gulab jamun ad is popular that we have seen a 10X growth in the gulab jamuns purchase on Swiggy after the ad was released,” shared Srivats.

In line with this year’s IPL multi-lingual broadcast, Swiggy is also running the campaign in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali along with Hindi and English.

“Ordering food while watching cricket is a cultural tool so we decided to create interesting and witty creatives around it. Since cricketing jargon has always been part of the popular lingo, we wanted cricket commentary to play a role in the story-telling. Each nuance in every ad has been punctuated by cricket commentary which makes these ads authentic and highly relatable,” said Arun Iyer, chairman and chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas.

Besides IPL, the campaign will run on digital and across the brand’s social media platforms. At the start of the T20 cricket season, Swiggy also launched Match Day Mania, a 51-day long food festival that offers discounts across over 13,000 restaurants in the cities Swiggy operates in. This integrated campaign, apart from television is being promoted across print, radio, digital platforms, as well as in restaurants.

Amit Duggal, integrated planning lead (Google) at GroupM’s digital agency Essence notes that the story line in Swiggy ads is so gripping that it holds you and brings a smile at the end of the message. “The contextuality used to drive different use cases of Swiggy has been brought out appropriately from minimum order to width of restaurants on the platform. I’m sure the awareness of the platform will surely increase which should ultimately increase the return of investment (RoI),” he said.

Duggal also noted that IPL is one of the biggest television properties and it makes sense to invest in it. “A quick check on Swiggy as keyword on Google Trends for last 30 days has clearly shown an upsurge. , ” he noted.