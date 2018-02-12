Ten movies in which actors played themselves

Amitabh Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor in a still from ‘Padman’.

New Delhi: In Clint Eastwood’s The 15:17 to Paris, which released in India last Friday, three American friends, Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos, play themselves to narrate the real-life story of a terrorist attack on a train to Paris.

Incidentally, in the week’s Bollywood release Padman, Amitabh Bachchan also makes a special appearance as himself. Here are 10 other times actors played themselves in movies.

The Shaukeens (2014): Lisa Haydon is a huge fan of movie star Akshay Kumar, who played himself in the Abhishek Sharma-directed comedy. The film co-starring Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor and Piyush Mishra earned Rs18 crore at the box office.

Bombay Talkies (2013): Vineet Kumar Singh, a small-town person is struggling to meet his movie idol, Amitabh Bachchan (who played himself), in the Anurag Kashyap-directed film, part of an anthology. The movie made Rs9 crore at the box office.

This is the End (2013): Emma Watson played a fictionalized version of herself in the black comedy depicting the aftermath of a global biblical apocalypse. It earned $126 million in box office collections.

The Dictator (2012): Megan Fox played herself, cast albeit as a money-hungry actor in the political satire starring Sacha Baron Cohen. It earned $179 million in box office collections.

Zombieland (2009): Bill Murray played a fictionalized version of himself, disguising as a zombie, in the post-apocalyptic comedy horror film directed by Ruben Fleischer. It made $102 million at the box office.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009): Salman Khan made a special appearance as his megastar self in the Rajkumar Santoshi-directed romantic comedy. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, earned Rs62 crore in box office collections.

What Just Happened (2008): Sean Penn played himself in the satirical comedy drama on Hollywood’s bitter inside details. Starring Robert DeNiro, it made $6 million at the box office.

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001): Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon played themselves in the Kevin Smith-directed comedy that featured several cameos by famous actors and directors. It made $33 million at the box office.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994): Aamir Khan, a wastrel, falls for a movie star, played by Juhi Chawla as part of a dream sequence in Rajkumar Santoshi’s cult comedy. The film earned Rs5 crore at the box office.

Guddi (1971): Jaya Bachchan played a schoolgirl obsessed with a movie star, Dharmendra, who played himself. The Hrishikesh Mukherjee film saw special appearances by a host of other actors who played themselves, including Rajesh Khanna, Naveen Nischol, Asrani, Amitabh Bachchan, Om Prakash and Pran.

All figures have been sourced from movie websites Box Office Mojo and Box Office India