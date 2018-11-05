Akshay Kumar and Fox Star Studios partner for three films

The partnership will see the production of three movies starring Kumar in the lead co-produced by Fox and Cape of Good Films. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar has partnered with film production and distribution company Fox Star Studios for a three-film deal. The partnership will see the production of three movies starring Kumar in the lead co-produced by Fox and Cape of Good Films. The latter is known for collaborating with the actor on hits like Airlift and Rustom.

The first film from the slate will be Mission Mangal, India’s first space flick, which will be made in collaboration with filmmaker R.Balki and directed by his assistant Jagan Shakti. The shoot commences mid-November. Details of the other two projects are yet to be announced.

“I am delighted to find a new creative partner in Fox Star Studios and am looking forward to creating a collaboration that will deliver a meaningful and entertaining cinematic experience. With our combined energies we hope to create content that not only excites but also empowers,” Kumar said in a statement.

In an earlier interview with Mint, Vijay Singh, chief executive officer, Fox Star Studios had spelt out the conglomerate’s ambition quite clearly—to consistently rank among the top two studios in India, for which scaling up is critical. Singh had said their ambition is to do 10-plus films every year and look at fostering relationships with home-grown production houses. Companies owned by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra currently have film deals with Fox Star.

“With Jolly LLB 2, Fox Star Studios and Akshay Kumar delivered one of the biggest hits of 2017 - it gives me great pleasure to take our association with Akshay further with this three film partnership with Cape Of Good Films. Akshay is one of the most successful actors who has a fantastic understanding of scripts and changing audience preferences. We are looking forward to an unprecedented collaboration with him,” Singh said in a statement.