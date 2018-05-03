GroupM appoints Sameer Singh as South Asia CEO

Sameer Singh will join GroupM in July and will be based out of Gurugram.

New Delhi: WPP owned media agency GroupM on Thursday announced the appointment of Sameer Singh as chief executive of its South Asia operations. He takes over from CVL Srinivas who has been in the same role since January 2013. In October last year, Srinivas was given the additional responsibility of country manager for WPP India which he will take up full time now.

Singh will join GroupM in July and will be based out of Gurugram. He will report to Srinivas and Mark Patterson, chief executive, GroupM Asia Pacific.

Singh joins GroupM from Google India where he was director- sales, responsible for the agency business. He was earlier based at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California where he worked on measurement, brand consulting, insights and product solutions.

Noting that Sam (as Singh is known in the advertising circle) has been a client, media partner and a friend for many years, Srinivas said that his appointment will prove to be a big advantage for GroupM, “When planning the leadership succession, we found in Sam the perfect candidate who could take GroupM South Asia to the next level. He has a track record of driving change at organisations focused on media, technology, brands and return on investment (RoI). I look forward to working with him.”

GroupM’s Asia Pacific CEO, Mark Patterson said that Singh has a fantastic track record delivering growth for market-leading world-class businesses across the globe. “He now joins another one, and we are excited, proud and pleased to welcome him to GroupM South Asia.”

Singh’s career spans over 25 years across various geographies including India, China, UK, USA, and the Middle East. An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, he has worked across brand management, marketing services, media, research, sales and procurement at companies such as Gillette, P&G, GSK and Google. Prior to Google, he was vice president - global media at GSK where he led their global pitch, set up the global media team and embedded digital excellence.

Speaking on his appointment Singh said, “The India market is transitioning to the next level of media sophistication, with GroupM navigating this space for their clients along with their media partners. I’m super excited to join the GroupM team on this wonderful journey, and I look forward to bringing to the table, my experiences built at Google, as a marketer, and while working across emerging and developed markets.”

GroupM operates WPP’s media agencies including Mindshare, Wavemaker Essence and Motivator in India. It handles blue chip clients such as consumer goods firm ITC Ltd, telecom firm Vodafone, retail chain Shoppers Stop, auto giant Tata Motors, e-commerce platform Myntra, liquor company Pernod Ricard and Hero MotoCorp Ltd.