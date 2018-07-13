New Macbook Pro: Tighter security, better display, quieter keyboard

The new Macbooks will be a lot faster as they run the latest and the more powerful Intel’s 8th generation chipsets, which according to Intel, are 40% faster than the previous generation.

The new Macbook line-up runs on the latest Intel processors, boasts of displays that look natural under all light sources, and allows users to summon Siri with a voice command.

Apple’s 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pros with touch bar will now run Intel’s latest 8th gen chipsets coupled with up to 32GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD. The base model from 2017, which did not have the touch bar, will continue to run on the same Intel 7th gen processor and its price (Rs 1,04,900) also remains unchanged. The updated models in the 13-inch screen MacBook Pro with touch bar will start at Rs 1,49,900 while the 15-inch variant will start at Rs 1,95,800.

While the design, colour options (silver and space grey) and the dimensions of the new models will remain the same, there are a lot of new elements that separate them from the previous versions.

Display will look more natural in all conditions

The screen size and resolution (2,560x1,600 in the 13-inch and 2880x1800p on the 15-inch) is still the same, but the visual experience is going to be more consistent. Apple has incorporated its True Tone technology, first seen in the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and later added in iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. True Tone technology uses sensors to detect changes in the colour and brightness of ambient light and automatically adjusts the colour temperature so the whites in the display look the same under different light sources. This results in a more natural viewing experience for users.

Faster than before

The new Macbooks will be a lot faster as they run the latest and the more powerful Intel’s 8th generation chipsets, which according to Intel, are 40% faster than the previous generation. The faster performance comes from the additional number of cores in the chipsets. The 13-inch MacBook Pros will be available with quad-core i5 and quad-core i7 chipsets with up to 2TB SSD. The 15-inch Macbook Pro will now run on hexa-core i7 and i9 chipsets with up to 4TB SSD and up to 32GB RAM. Apple also claims that the 15-inch variants will use the more powerful Radeon Pro discrete graphics (4GB) than the Radeon Pro 560 used in the predecessor.

Apple has also made changes in the keyboard for a quieter typing experience.

New security chip

The other new element in the updated Macbook Pros is the new T2 chip, which will encrypt all data saved on the SSD and then save the encrypted keys in a secure enclave. Its other benefit is that it allows users to activate Siri using a voice command. User had to earlier click on a button before they could control it with their voice.