Akshay Kumar to promote Tata Motors commercial vehicles

Tata Motors Ltd on Tuesday said Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be the brand ambassador for its commercial vehicles unit. Kumar will feature in a multimedia campaign being made by advertising agency Rediffusion Y&R which will be launched in January.

Apart from the campaign, the actor will also be involved in marketing and customer experience initiatives of the company.

“Akshay embodies dynamism, popularity, machismo, performance and style. More importantly, he blends well with the core values of trust, reliability, responsibility and good leadership of Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicles business,” Ravindra Pisharody, executive director, commercial vehicle business unit, Tata Motors, said in an official statement. “Besides, today we are catering to an audience that defines the driven, ambitious, forward-moving, non-stop pulse of India and Akshay understands the pulse of this audience well.”

Kumar endorses an array of brands including Dollar Club, Kajaria Tiles, Adjavis Venture Ltd’s Layer Shot deo, Lodha Group, Honda, Eveready Battery, Sparx Footwear, Rasna and Baba Elaichi. According to celebrity managers, he charges Rs1-1.5 crore per day of shooting ad films for brands he endorses.

Anirban Das Blah, founder and chief executive of CAA Kwan, which manages Bollywood stars, said that Kumar is a mass market star, which will help Tata Motors. “I think Akshay epitomises the idea of the self-sufficient and self-made man. Interestingly, he has been doing many patriotic films and Tata Motors as a company is as Indian as it gets. So, this association is a perfect fit. The commercial vehicle business caters to self-employed businessmen and entrepreneurs. Many of them come from the heartland and are typically older than a passenger vehicle customer hence Akshay’s presence will help the company to reach out to them effectively,” he explained.

In 2015, Tata Motors appointed Argentinean football star Lionel Messi as its global brand ambassador.

Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. It also owns the UK brands Jaguar and Land Rover and has an industrial joint venture with Fiat in India.