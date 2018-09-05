Ad veteran Prahlad Kakkar and Creativeland Asia’s Sajan Raj Kurup launch consultancy for SMEs

A file photo of advertising veteran and filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Advertising veteran and filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar has partnered with Creativeland Asia’s founder Sajan Raj Kurup to launch ‘Dining Table’, a marketing, communications and business consultancy for family-owned and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The new entity will provide end-to- end solutions which includes design, packaging, advertising, marketing, business, legal, communication services, and organisational transformation all under one umbrella.

“The Dining Table will customise and aggregate everything an SMEs and family owned business needs. From finding the right agency fit, arriving at right research methodology, restructuring marketing departments, choosing the right business consultants, to a complete design refresh, IP creations, Dining Table will be a business owner’s go-to place to find exactly the right fit or all their marketing, communications and brand transformation needs,” said Kurup.

The current number of SME’s in India is estimated to be 42.50 million, and is said to employ about 106 million.

Speaking on the launch, Prahlad Kakkar, chief mentor for Dining Table and the chairman of India SME Forum said, “Having spent bulk of my time consulting and convincing SMEs on the value of brand creation, I have realised that most of them are very savvy business owners but are uncomfortable about investing in building brands because they think it is going to cost a lot. Dining Table is the just the right place for them to get exposed to more cost-effective ways, discover newer brand building models and meet the experts of their choice and talk business in the language they are most comfortable in.”

The new consultancy will be both asset light and modular. It will be operated out of co-working spaces across various cities and will have experts and a roster of creative, media and marketing communications resources. Kurup’s agency Creativeland Asia will extend creative and planning support to the Dining Table’s clients.

Dining Table is a part of Ventureland, the investment arm of Creativeland Asia which funds, partners and guide the marketing efforts of budding entrepreneurs and businesses.