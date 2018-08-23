Himani Kapadia quits Digitas India; Amaresh Godbole appointed new CEO

Amaresh Godbole will report to Saurabh Varma, chief executive, Publicis Communications India, and Annette Male, chief executive, Digitas Asia Pacific for the brand.

New Delhi: Publicis Groupe-owned digital agency Digitas India on Thursday announced that Himani Kapadia, chief executive of Digitas and SapientRazorfish, has stepped down to pursue other interests. She has been with the agency for 11 years.

Amaresh Godbole, currently managing director, India, for Digitas, has taken over as the new chief executive. He will report to Saurabh Varma, chief executive, Publicis Communications India, and Annette Male, chief executive, Digitas Asia Pacific for the brand.

He will also join the Publicis Communications country leadership team.

“Himani has done an incredible job, building the country’s largest digital agency, and she could not have left it in a better place, with strong client relationships and a seasoned leadership team. I’m excited about Amaresh’s elevation. He is one of the few people in our industry who truly understands the power of combining data, creativity, media and technology to deliver successful marketing outcomes,” said Varma in a statement.

Godbole joined Digitas in 2009 as head of agency and strategy, where he was instrumental in getting on board major clients, including Johnson & Johnson, Tata Motors and Budweiser. He has taken over the role of managing director of India since February 2015.

“I’m about to step into an industry giant’s shoes. What gives me confidence to take this on are the lessons learnt from Himani over the last decade, where we’ve seen the company through myriad circumstances. I look forward to working closely with Saurabh to learn new lessons,” said Godbole on his new role.

Digitas India has 400 experts across data, strategy, creative, media and technology spread across four cities. Some of its key clients in the country include consumer packaged goods firm Nestlé, Hewlett Packard, Reliance Jio, Ab InBev (Budweiser), TVS Motors, Parle Agro, Hindustan Unilever, Tourism New Zealand and JK Tyres amongst others.