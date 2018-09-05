Meet The Glitch, the agency behind Netflix India’s sassy Twitter handle

The Glitch has been doing an excellent job especially on the Netflix India’s account where they have literally become the extension of the company understanding the brand ethos of the company. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Netflix India recently created a stir on micro-blogging platform Twitter after it started tweeting witty replies to trolls and brands such as Zomato who participated in ‘Radhika Apte is omnipresent’ joke after the actor appeared in three consecutive shows Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul. Not many are aware about the agency called The Glitch responsible for Netflix’s witty social media presence and larger advertising strategy in India.

Pad Man is now streaming and we're not just saying this because Radhika Apte is in it but yes Radhika Apte is in it. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 28, 2018

Founded in 2009 by Rohit Raj and Varun Duggirala, the digitally focused agency believes in creating savvy advertising and content for consumers with short attention span.

“There’s a science to the magic that happens on media platforms. The fact that the content that we create is fun and witty which resonates with many people it reflects our ability to tap into what people are talking about. Our data experts tell us what people are talking about and as a brand how can we jump into the right kind of conversation we should be getting involved into,” said Raj, creative chief at The Glitch.

The over 250-people strong agency, which operates out of Delhi and Mumbai, managed to grab the attention of country’s biggest media agency GroupM which bought a majority stake in the outfit in February this year for reportedly for Rs 150 crore. Soon after the acquisition the agency launched a separate content division Flux@TheGlitch in April creating content which could be text, video or a long web series.

“We produce our own video content, commercials, web series and photography which ensures there’s quality control,” added Raj.

The Glitch’s employees are digital natives under 30 years of age who understand the agility required to deliver digital solutions to clients. One of the key mandate of the team is to keep an eye on the chatter around the brand (mostly online) and find a way to create value by jump in the consumer conversation and create value.

“We have realized that people who are not attuned to the age of digital cannot deliver the agility we have to offer to brands. Secondly, we hire creative people from a diverse background and usually put them on brands which they love,” said Pooja Jauhari, chief executive, The Glitch.

Most likely, a film buff will get to work on a Netflix account while a foodie might write a copy for Kwality Walls. Apart from new age clients like dating app Tinder, budget hotel chain Oyo Rooms and fintech company PayU, the agency also handles a variety of brands owned by multi-national companies such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), consumer durables firm Philips and Marico Ltd. The agency currently handles 33 accounts.

Jauhari said that their target is to go beyond just a communication partner and also provide end-to-end sales solutions in form of e-commerce. The agency recently helped in the launch and online presence of fast moving consumer brand (FMCG) firm HUL’s beauty brand Lakme which launched a co-created make-up line with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“For a lot of our FMCG brands, we not only help create ads, we also handle their e-commerce solutions leading to end point sales,” she added.

According to social media expert Karthik Srinivasan The Glitch has been doing an excellent job especially on the Netflix India’s account where they have literally become the extension of the company understanding the brand ethos of the company.

“Their work on Netflix reminds me of brand Amul’s advertising agency Da Cunha Communications which has taken over the ownership of the brand and they create ads seamlessly without even the intervention of the client,” he added.